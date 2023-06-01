May 31, 2023
Featured image: Brazilian security agents containing the journalist that broke security restrictions in an attempt to create issues around Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's visit to Brasília. Photo: Instagram/@ueislermarcelinooficial.

Featured image: Brazilian security agents containing the journalist that broke security restrictions in an attempt to create issues around Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's visit to Brasília. Photo: Instagram/@ueislermarcelinooficial.