After his successful visit to Brazil, participating in the Summit of South American Presidents, President Nicolás Maduro met with his general staff upon return to Venezuela, in order to take stock of the arrival of the rainy season in the Caribbean country and devise necessary response measures.

The president met with governors via video-conference this Wednesday, May 30, who shared live reports on the impacts of rainfall across the national territory “state by state, municipality by municipality,” the president announced on a televised broadcast. Particularly in recent hours, Venezuela is feeling the arrival of the first tropical wave of the season.

“I have seen the magnitude of the rains that fell yesterday, the floods in the plains,” said the head of state in his broadcast. “In Barinas, it rained in just one hour the equivalent of 20 days’ worth of rain,” he added, implementing clearing and emergency assistance for those who are losing homes and belongings as a result of the floods.

President Maduro informed that the country is currently suffering the effects of the entry of the first tropical wave of the season, and that the second wave is coming from the east of the country.

“We are taking preventive measures,” said President Maduro. “More than that, we are working as a single entity throughout the country,” he added, noting that the issue of extreme effects on the climate was one of those discussed at the South American summit he recently attended.

Summit of South American Presidents

The Venezuelan head of state described the Summit of South American Presidents, which recently took place in Brasília, the capital of Brazil, as a successful event, in which various heads of state of the countries of the region met, including those of Colombia, Argentina, and Bolivia, as well as Venezuela and Brazil.

“Coming here is an extremely successful journey for Venezuela,” Maduro stated, regarding the summit. “We had a dark period, where far-right ideological extremism prevailed, when all our doors were closed and an attempt was made to storm our embassy in Brazil. Fortunately, local workers and social movements defended our embassy, and now it remains intact.”

President Maduro highlighted his meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, with whom he reviewed the entire panorama of Latin America and the Caribbean, in addition to the cooperation between sister states such as Brazil and Venezuela. He further stated that a new map of bilateral cooperation was drafted for future relations between the nations.

Regarding disagreements with other presidents on the basis of differing political ideologies, President Maduro simply stated, “We carried the voice of our country, and we did very well doing so.”

He also highlighted a meeting with Brazilian investors in the area of ​​energy and industry, in order to boost commercial exchange between the two countries to the highest possible level.

(Últimas Noticias) by Randolf Borges

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

