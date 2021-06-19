FANB Re-Deployment Against Colombian Paramilitary Groups in Apure

The Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (CEOFANB) carried out a new deployment of the Bolivarian Marine Corps, which is a military component belonging to the National Navy, in the Colombian border region of the Venezuelan state of Apure.

The head of the CEOFANB, Remigio Ceballos, informed through a post on his Twitter account that FANB units have been deployed to the area to reinforce and increase “security and military presence, to combat and expel Colombian criminal groups.”



FANB fights and confronts terrorist Colombian armed groups

Since March 21, the FANB has been carrying out operations within the framework of the ”Bolivarian Shield 2021” military drills, that are of a strategic, combat-ready and surveillance nature to protect the people of the aforementioned region and its surroundings. Additionally, CEOFANB also has the mission of guaranteeing the sovereignty of the Venezuelan territory in the face of the invasive intents of terrorist organizations, coming from the neighboring country of Colombia, that are trying to terrify local inhabitants and establish drug trafficking operations in the border territory in Apure.

These groups know no limits or decency and have used antipersonnel mines in Apure. This act of war crime in the ambit of international law was denounced in mid-April by President Nicolás Maduro, who condemned the government of Iván Duque for ”contaminating us with his warmongering and criminal plague.”

#CEOFANB ejecutó despliegue Operacional de nuestra Infantería de Marina Bolivariana @ArmadaFANBVzla zona fronteriza Edo Apure, reforzando e incrementando la seguridad y presencia militar, para combatir y expulsar todo grupo irregular colombiano. #PuebloIndependentista #16Jun pic.twitter.com/VPdRT7ilMQ — Remigio Ceballos Ichaso (@CeballosIchaso1) June 16, 2021

Venezuela has also requested technical support from the United Nations for de-mining the border area, since Bogotá has sought to implement a policy of false positives by using paramilitaries and drug trafficking groups, among others, inside the Venezuelan territory, in order to justify its aggression towards Venezuela and call for international intervention against the Bolivarian Republic.

