Foreign Affairs Minister Plasencia Highlights International Support for Venezuela

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Venezuela, Félix Plasencia, highlighted that Venezuela has international support, as evidenced from the meetings that he held with representatives of various countries during the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to a press release published on the website of the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Plasencia asserted that the world has shown that “Venezuela is not alone,” evident from the dialogues with the representatives of many countries and with “various bodies of legal and internationally accepted multilateral mechanisms.”

Minister Plasencia described his diplomatic activities, carried out in New York at the UN General Assembly headquarters from September 20 to 28, as “significant and successful.”

Plasencia further stated that the aggressions and conspiracies against Venezuela have no point of comparison with the performance, the potentialities and the alliances that Venezuela has constructed with other countries of the Global South through the approaches of People’s Diplomacy and Bolivarian Diplomacy of Peace.

Presenting a report regarding his participation as the head of the Venezuelan delegation to the United Nations, Foreign Affairs Minister Plasencia informed that he held over 40 bilateral meetings during his visit to New York. Among those he met were important personalities of global diplomacy, such as the UN Secretary General, António Guterres; the Executive Secretary of ECLAC, Alicia Bárcena; and the Foreign Affairs Minister of Russia, Sergey Lavrov.

Referring to the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, Minister Plasencia underlined the commitment made by its 18 member countries in defense of the UN Charter in its capacity as a founding instrument of the highest instance of multilateralism, the United Nations.

Plasencia added that in the principles of international law there is no place for unilateral coercive measures, and their imposition on more than 30 countries around the world is inadmissible.

To conclude, Plasencia stressed that solidarity and commitment to the struggle to help neighboring countries in the midst of the pandemic is essential.

Featured image: Foreign Affairs Minister Félix Plasencia has highlighted the international solidarity that Venezuela receives. Photo: Últimas Noticias

