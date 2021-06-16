‘Iran’s Presence in Atlantic Ocean Frightens Enemies’

The Iranian Navy declares that the presence of its vessels in the Atlantic Ocean “has deeply frightened and worried” its enemies.

The deputy coordinator of the Iranian Army, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, announced last Thursday the arrival in the Atlantic Ocean of a Navy squadron, composed of the destroyer Sahand and the advanced sea base Makran, without docking in foreign ports, a milestone that was carried out for the first time.

In this regard, the commander of the Iranian Army Naval Force, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, indicated on Monday that “the presence of the naval fleet of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy in the Atlantic Ocean has greatly worried the enemies of the country… This is while the presence of the strategic naval forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran is aimed at cooperation with littoral countries in the Atlantic Ocean.”

Makran, according to the military high command, is a maritime base that contains all the equipment and devices necessary to carry out operations in any part of the Atlantic.

Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony held Monday during which domestically built destroyer Dena and minehunter Shahin joined Iran’s fleet. Khanzadi also announced the planned addition of new vessels within the next few months to further strengthen the Navy.

The Naval Force commander indicated that Iran has a long history of detecting and destroying naval mines conventionally. However, the addition of Shahin increases the country’s capabilities in this field.

Khanzadi recalled that, according to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, international waters belong to all nations and Iran is simply exercising its right to freely navigate the open seas, like any other country in the world.

To date, the Iranian Navy has managed to send 77 squadrons to free and international waters, and escort more than 4,700 commercial and oil tankers in dangerous areas, according to data provided by the Army.

In recent years, the Iranian Naval Forces has also increased its presence in international waters to ensure the security of naval routes endangered by pirate attacks, and to confront US ships that repeatedly violate the sovereignty of the jurisdictional waters of Iran, especially in the Persian Gulf.

US threats to Iran and Venezuela

In recent days the US military establishment, using mainstream media, has launched threats against Iran and Venezuela and manufactured suspicions about the two Iranian ships, claiming they are heading to Venezuela to deliver weapons.

An international affairs expert told Orinoco Tribune that “under international law Iran has the right to sail on international waters and conduct international trade with any country it wants. Venezuela also has the right to trade with any country it wants.”

Featured image: Iranian Army Naval Force Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi and high-tech destroyer Dena, June 14, 2021.

(HispanTV) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL