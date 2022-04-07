Maduro Administration Opens Dialogue with Opposition Representatives

On Tuesday, April 5, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro held two separate meetings, one with deputies from the Democratic Alliance faction of the National Assembly (AN), and another one with members of the Civic Forum, a platform that brings together Venezuelan non-governmental—mostly anti-Chavista—organizations (NGOs). This came in the context of the expansion of the national dialogue process announced by President Maduro after the meeting with US top officials in Caracas last month.

The two meetings took place in the Simón Bolívar room at Miraflores Palace, located in Caracas.

Participating in the meeting with the Democratic Alliance were parliamentarians and representatives of opposition political parties Timoteo Zambrano, general secretary of Cambiemos; Bernabé Gutiérrez, secretary general of Democratic Action; Luis Parra, president of Primero Venezuela; Luis Romero, general secretary of the Progressive Advance; Juan Carlos Alvarado, secretary general of COPEI; Alfonso Campos, general secretary for El Cambio; and José Brito, deputy for Primero Venezuela.

The President of the National Parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, as well as Deputy Cilia Flores, wife of the head of state and Deputy Nicolás Maduro Guerra.

Participating in the meeting with the Civic Forum were the members of the Dale Letra Citizen Movement, Mariela Ramírez; the president of Acción Solidaria, Feliciano Reyna; the president of the National Academy of Medicine, Enrique López Loyo; the former president of Fedecámaras, Ricardo Cusanno; the member of the Venezuelan Electoral Observatory, Luis Lander; the leader of the Grassroots Union Movement (MOSBASE), Pablo Zambrano; the president of the Neighborhood Union, William Requejo; the director of Voto Joven, Wanda Cedeño, and the member of Monitor Salud, Mauro Zambrano, as well as the academic Juan Luis Sosa and the university professor Keta Stephany.

The Civic Forum brings together Venezuelan human rights organizations, academics, religious groups, businesspeople and unions.

The two meetings were held in order to revitalize the national dialogue process proposed by the head of state on March 7, when he pointed out the need to “reactivate with great force the national dialogue process with all the political, social, economic, religious and cultural factors of the country.” In this sense, he stressed that the dialogue will have a more inclusive character in order to join efforts to build the country and strengthen the guarantees for all future processes, for peace and for the recovery and political diversity of Venezuela.

Featured image: Meeting between President Nicolás Maduro and representatives of anti-Chavista NGO’s at Miraflores Palace, Caracas. Photo: Twitter / @SomosRMNoticias.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

