May 17, 2024
Luis Fernando Vuteff, son-in-law of Venezuelan far-right politician Antonio Ledezma, after being deported from Spain under the custody of US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents at the Miami International Airport on August 2022. Photo: Homeland Security Investigations/File photo.

Luis Fernando Vuteff, son-in-law of Venezuelan far-right politician Antonio Ledezma, after being deported from Spain under the custody of US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents at the Miami International Airport on August 2022. Photo: Homeland Security Investigations/File photo.

Translate »