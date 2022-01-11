Opposition Recognizes Legitimacy of Venezuelan Democracy with Ironic Statements

Once the results of the elections in the state of Barinas were released to the public, spokespeople representing the Venezuelan opposition declared, via social media, their endorsement of the democratic institutions of Venezuela and celebrated the National Electoral Council’s (CNE) announcement of the victory of the opposition candidate.

With the victory of MUD candidate Sergio Garrido, Barinas became the fourth state where a opposition figure will occupy the governorship. In the November 21 elections, the opposition was also victorious in the states of Zulia, Cojedes, and Nueva Esparta. On the other hand, the remaining 19 states continue to be under the control of revolutionary governments.

Julio Borges celebrated Garrido’s victory on Twitter. The fugitive from Venezuelan justice recognized the importance of voting, and wrote that the results constitute a “victory for democracy” in Barinas. Borges, it should be recalled, co-founded the Justice First party, which boycotted the 2005 parliamentary elections, the 2017 municipal elections, and the 2020 parliamentary elections. In addition, the party did not recognize the victory of President Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela’s 2013 presidential election. In 2002, Borges was among those who supported the short-lived unconstitutional coup against Hugo Chávez.

“We congratulate the people of Barinas who affirmed their will to institute change and their support for governor Sergio Garrido,” Borges wrote on his social media account. “Voting is a tool for change. This is a victory for democracy and for the struggle against the abuses of the dictatorship. This is a small step that will soon be multiplied.”

Similarly, the far-right leader Freddy Guevara stated that the results obtained in Barinas are the reflection of a people who wished to expressed their will. The entire electoral process was conducted via the voting platform provided by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

In addition to promoting and instigating violent protests, known as guarimbas, in 2017, Guevara at that time said that his Popular Will party would not participate in any elections called by Maduro’s government, “as a mechanism of denunciation against the dictatorship.”

“Well.. it seems like we won again in Barinas,” wrote Guevara on Twitter following the CNE’s announcement of Garrido’s victory. “May the will of the people be respected.”

Credibility and transparency Even Leopoldo López, considered perhaps the fiercest, most violent and extreme spokesperson of the far right, and also a fugitive from Venezuelan justice, commented that the elections were a triumph for democracy.

López also noted that generally, the right wing is divided and fractured, and is very far from having the unity so often proclaimed for itself in campaigns and speeches against Venezuelan Government and its Chavista base.

“Today democracy won against the dictatorship, because we were united, organized and mobilized with a common goal,” remarked López via social media.

Even former deputy Juan Guaidó, who leads a far-right faction and is the self-proclaimed president of a supposed “interim government” chimed in, commenting that the results are the will of the people expressed through the elections organized by the CNE. The comments were particularly ironic considering that Guaidó named himself president of Venezuela without ever receiving one vote in his favor.

“Beautiful Barinas, where it starts, it ends,” wrote former deputy Guaidó. “United we must defend the will of a powerful majority that will not give up until democracy returns to Venezuela.”

With these elections, the electoral process, in which Chavistas won 19 out 23 governorships and revolutionary forces were triumphant in 60% of the municipalities, reached an end. Both processes were carried out under the supervision of the Electoral Power of Venezuela.

Featured image: CNE voting station. Photo: Stock photo.

(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

