President Maduro Appoints Four New Female Ministers

This Wednesday, February 9, the President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro announced changes in his ministerial cabinet. The president announced that four women will lead four of the government’s ministerial portfolios.

Through his Twitter account he announced that Clara Vidal will assume the leadership of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, a position previously held by Roside González, spokeswoman for the United Indigenous Movement of Venezuela.

La Lcda. Clara Vidal asumirá la jefatura del Ministerio del Poder Popular para los Pueblos Indígenas, con el fin de llevar a nuestras hermanas y hermanos originarios atención integral y garantía a sus derechos fundamentales. ¡Prohibido fallarles! pic.twitter.com/26xiQuxQjy — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) February 9, 2022

In another post, he announced that Olga Luisa Figueroa will assume the reins of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture, thus assuming the position in which Minister Juan Laya was. It should be noted that Figueroa was already deputy minister in this ministerial portfolio.

Desde hoy #9Feb, Olga Luisa Figueroa asume las riendas del Ministerio del Poder Popular de Pesca y Acuicultura. Sigamos impulsando los planes y las políticas alimentarias de este importante sector. Los pescadores y pescadoras cuentan con todo nuestro apoyo. ¡Vamos al trabajo! pic.twitter.com/mVPN4RWaxJ — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) February 9, 2022

Likewise, Magaly Gutiérrez Viña was appointed as minister of Health, replacing Carlos Alvarado, and Diva Guzmán as the new minister of People’s Power for Women, replacing Margaud Godoy who was recently appointed Venezuelan ambassador to Honduras.

He designado a la Licenciada Diva Guzmán como la nueva Ministra del Poder Popular para la Mujer e Igualdad de Género. Todo mi apoyo y respaldo para seguir brindándole a nuestras hermanas, protección y acompañamiento. ¡Éxito en esta tarea! pic.twitter.com/PbiQ3pchY2 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) February 9, 2022

Designé a Magaly Gutiérrez Viña, Ministra del Poder Popular para la Salud, quien desde ahora en adelante tiene la importante misión de continuar con la lucha contra la Pandemia. Consolidemos el Sistema Público Nacional de Salud gratuito y con máxima calidad. ¡Éxitos! pic.twitter.com/Glzws0xtmH — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) February 9, 2022

The head of state thanked Health Minister Carlos Alvarado for his extraordinary work in the midst of the pandemic: “My special thanks to @AlvaradoC_Salud, for his extraordinary and combative work done on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19. The Venezuelan people recognize your commitment and dedication. New tasks are coming soon!”

Where do the new ministers come from?

Clara Vida has a degree in Education and was minister of Indigenous Peoples in 2016. She is a native of Cumaná and a member of the Youth of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (JPSUV), she had served as deputy minister for Training, Intercultural Education and Ancient Knowledge in 2014.

Olga Luisa Figueroa is a revolution activist, secretary of the PSUV in La Guaira state and vice minister of Fisheries.

Magaly Gutierrez Viña served as president of the Board of Directors of the Venezuelan Institute of Social Security (IVSS), before that she had been serving as president of the National Institute of Social Services (INASS) and head of the Great Mission in Amor Mayor, which serves to protect elderly people who are especially vulnerable.

Diva Guzmán was head of the Campaign Command for the Alliances of Nicolás Maduro Guerra and a member of the National Electoral Commission of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela.

Featured image: New Venezuelan ministers appointed by President Maduro. Photo: RedRadioVE.

