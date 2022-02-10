Venezuelan Authorities Present Evaluation of Operation Guaicaipuro 2 (+El Koki)

This Wednesday, February 9, Venezuelan Minister of Internal Relations, Justice and Peace, General Remigio Ceballos, offered an evaluation on the Guaicaipuro 2 operation. The operation was activated in Las Tejerías, Aragua state, and managed to capture 13 criminals and neutralize 5 during the clashes. Among them is Carlos “El Koki” Revette, a criminal leader long sought by Venezuelan authorities after the dismantling of his gang in Cota 905 of Caracas.

During a press conference, Ceballos indicated that Operation Guaicaipuro 2 included the deployment of law enforcement agencies and the National Armed Force (FANB), that successfully managed to dismantle a dangerous gang in the state of Aragua, which was operating in complicity with actors from the United States and Colombia.

“The territory of Tejerías has been liberated and we will continue to expand our actions to other states, by order of the president, to guarantee a permanent order to protect and defend the Venezuelan people,” he stated.

In the operation they seized weapons of war: 9 mm caliber weapons, 7 rifle magazines, 1,300 cartridges, 9 tank trucks, cargo vehicles, motorcycles, radios, tablets, cell phones, chemical products, bulletproof vests and ledgers.

Detalló que se incautaron: armas de guerra, armas calibre 9 mm, 7 cargadores de fusil, 1.300 cartuchos, 9 camiones cisternas, vehículos de carga, motocicletas, radios, tabletas, teléfonos celulares, productos químicos, chalecos antibalas y libros de contabilidad. pic.twitter.com/5yYS0iLYsq — MPPRIJP (@MIJP_Vzla) February 9, 2022

He explained that most of the criminals used phones that were acquired in Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Chile.

Ceballos, who personally supervised the operation, reported that security agencies are still searching for the criminal alias “El Conejo,” as well as other members of the gang.

“We are still searching for the rest of the members of this dangerous gang that have been fully identified; and we will remain in search and capture mode until we find them,” he pointed out.

He also explained that this criminal gang kept highway service systems under siege, and extorted various businessmen in the area.

Furthermore, the minister asked journalists to comply with the codes of ethics, given that their reporting may interfere in the police investigation process and spread fake reports and images.

He urged these people and organizations not to interfere or publish photographs interfering in the police process, in addition to avoiding terrorizing the Venezuelan people.

Operation Guaicaipuro 2 is ongoing

The top military commander announced that he ordered state security agencies to step up efforts and maintain the search for these things a well as other gangs; they have an active national plan against criminal groups and terrorism.

Ministro de Interior, Justicia y Paz, Remigio Ceballos (@CeballosIchaso1): Actuaremos apegados a la ley y a la Constitución Nacional, contra quien infrinja la ley y la paz de todos los venezolanos. pic.twitter.com/CWkgmzuNsd — REDRADIOVE (@RedRadioVe) February 9, 2022

Ceballo stressed that these actions will always be guided by a deep respect for human rights and the guarantees of internal order.

“We will not rest until we bring every armed group to justice, wherever they are,” he guaranteed.

Featured image: General Remigio Ceballos, Venezuelan Minister for Interior, MPPIJP.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón, with Orinico Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

