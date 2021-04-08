President Maduro: Facebook Has Not Responded about the Closure of my Account

The transnational Facebook has not responded to the communications and requests made by the Venezuelan administration, after the closure of the account and censorship of President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, on this social media platform.

This Wednesday, April 7, President Maduro explained that in addition to formal communications, they have addressed the office of the company located in Mexico, but “they do not open the door and have not responded in more than 15 days, to the letters we have sent,” he said.

RELATED CONTENT: More Censorship: Facebook Suspends President Maduro’s Account for A Month (Jair Bolsonaro’s Account is Intact, Thank You)

That is “the democracy in which Facebook and the multinationals of the world believe that they want to impose on the new hegemony,” added the Venezuelan president, during a video-conference of the Bicentennial Congress of the Peoples.

#Gobierno || Facebook se niega a dar respuesta por censura al presidente Nicolás Maduro ➡️https://t.co/zSPWhZmGDC pic.twitter.com/wTJmCFxPgG — AVN Titulares (@avnve) April 8, 2021

Maduro indicated that the censorship was for disclosing valuable information for the people’s health and scientific advances to counteract the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED CONTENT: Facebook, the ADL and the Brewing Battle to Label Zionism as Hate Speech

On March 28, Facebook applied censorship to the official page of the Venezuelan head of state on its digital platform, blockading it for a period of one month and preventing the president from publishing information and content.

The company asserted that the user had violated its policy concerning information about the COVID-19 pandemic

The president’s page on the digital social network has more than 1.2 million followers.

In this regard, the Venezuelan Ministry for Communications and Information issued a statement rejecting the imposed restriction, noting that this new arbitrariness goes against articles 57 and 58 of the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Featured image: Facebook censorship as closed the account of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. File image.

(Ultimas Noticias) by Odry Farnetano

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/OH