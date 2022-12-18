On Friday, December 16, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, met with representatives of opposition party Neighborhood Force at Miraflores Palace, as part of the national dialogue process between the government and the opposition.

Leaders of Neighborhood Force Gustavo Duque, David Uzcátegui, Morel Rodríguez, Manuel Ferreira, Pablo Zambrano, and Rosiris Toro met with the president on Friday night. The head of the government delegation for dialogue and the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, and the governor of Miranda state, Héctor Rodríguez, were also present at the meeting.

“Today we had a meeting with an emerging political organization in Venezuelan opposition politics, Neighborhood Force,” Jorge Rodríguez said to the press after the meeting ended. “The representatives of Neighborhood Force were very motivated to know and support the agreements that were signed in Mexico City within the framework of the dialogue that has been taking place with the Unitary Platform.”

Listening to proposals and ideas

Rodríguez stated that the president had listened attentively to the proposals of the representatives of Neighborhood Force in economic, political, and social matters.

“It was an important meeting with a political group that has been expanding in different municipalities and states of Venezuela,” he added.

A few days ago, President Maduro met with a delegation from the opposition political party Pencil Alliance, led by Antonio Ecarri, in Miraflores.

After that meeting, Ecarri expressed his satisfaction for the “political opening that has taken place today… we are very satisfied that we Venezuelans are coming together for the sake of Venezuela.”

President Maduro also held a recent meeting with some leaders of Democratic Alliance, a political coalition of a number of opposition parties.

