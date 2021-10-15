Tarek William Saab: Baduel’s COVID-19 Death Confirmed by Autopsy (Open to Independent Autopsy)

On Wednesday, October 13, Venezuela’s Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, reported that the autopsy performed on the body of General Raúl Isaías Baduel confirmed that he died as a result of COVID-19.

In an interview with journalist Vladimir Villegas, the attorney general explained, “He had a respiratory crisis—as a final consequence of the advanced stage of COVID-19 that he had—a respiratory arrest.”

RELATED CONTENT: Raúl Isaías Baduel Dies of COVID-19 Complications—Venezuela Rejects Bachelet’s Statements

Saab dismissed accusations by right-wing influencers and some relatives of the former defense minister, who claimed on social media that he did not have COVID-19 and the government murdered him. Unsubstantiated accusations started trending on social media platforms in Venezuela with unfounded reports of the former military commander dying of multiple causes.

Fiscal General ratificó que muerte del general Raúl Isaías Baduel fue producto del Covid-19 https://t.co/mK46xlvd9j #13Oct pic.twitter.com/OgfgJVZEjG — MinPublicoVE (@MinpublicoVE) October 13, 2021

RELATED CONTENT: Israeli Commandos Were Ready to Act During Mercenary Operation Gideon (TSJ Files)

In this regard, Saab reported that after the unfortunate event was made public, a prosecutor from the Public Ministry “with full competence on human rights issues was present, along with authorities” from the National Service of Medicine and Forensic Sciences (SENAMEF), while an autopsy was performed.

In addition, he stated that Baduel’s widow, Cruz María, was aware of the general’s state of health. Saab himself sent her photographs of her husband as well as the corresponding medical reports that confirmed both the diagnosis and its clinical progression so that she could be informed of his physical condition.

“I only report that they are not telling the truth,” added Attorney General Saab, “despite having the documentation that was given to them via chat and that is going to be corroborated today… because this [the evidence] is there, and if they want a second autopsy with private doctors, they can do it.”

Featured image: Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab being interviewed by Vladimir VIllegas at Globovisión TV station. Photo: Twitter / @MinPublicoVE

(La IguanaTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/ED