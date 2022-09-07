Hundreds of students peacefully demonstrated around the Plaza Dignidad in Santiago prior to the announcement of the new heads of Gabriel Boric’s ministerial cabinet. The students are in favor of a new constitutional process.

In response, in a scenario that recalls much of what happened during the government of Sebastián Piñera, the police have repressed and detained a good number of young people.

Tensión en las calles de Chile 🇨🇱. Siguen las detenciones en el sector de Los Héroes – Alameda pic.twitter.com/tPq9uORWHT — REDRADIOVE (@RedRadioVe) September 6, 2022

After last Sunday’s rejected constitutional proposal referendum, the Boric government proposed starting a new constitutional process.

In response, about 1,000 high school students gathered in Plaza Baquedano, otherwise known as Plaza Dignidad, to protest against the result of the referendum and additionally, to request the release of the prisoners of the social outbreak and demand prompt improvements in education.

Police Public Order Control (COP) personnel diverted private cars and public buses to avoid incidents, while keeping all access to the government headquarters closed.

Carabineros reported launches of blunt objects at uniformed personnel in the Alameda.

Cabinet reshuffle

Also this Tuesday, Boric announced changes to his cabinet after the referendum, which is seen by many as a serious setback to his governmental management..

The head of the Interior, Izkia Siches, was replaced by the politician and academic Carolina Tohá (Party for Democracy), while Giorgio Jackson left the position of Minister Secretary General of the Presidency and went to the Ministry of Social Development, vacant after Jeanette Vega left a month ago. His position will be occupied by Ana Lya Uriarte (Socialist Party).

The previous Minister of Health, María Begoña Yarza, was replaced by the independent Ximena Aguilera, previously president of the Pandemic Response Committee.

Likewise, Diego Pardow (Social Convergence) will begin work as Minister of Energy, replacing Claudio Huepe, while Flavio Salazar left the Ministry of Science and left his place to Silvia Díaz, who was previously part of the organizing team of the Future Congress.

This is the first ministerial change in the six months that Boric has been in office, and it occurs less than two days after the Rejection option won with 61.86 percent of the votes against the 38.14 percent for the Approval option.

(Red Radio VE) by Victoria Torres with Telesur and Orinoco content.

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/EF

