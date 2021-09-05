September 5, 2021

Lisbeli Vera holding the Venezuelan flag after wining her third Paralympic medal Tokyo 2020. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Lisbeli Vera Wins Her Third Medal, the Seventh for Venezuela (Photos)

On Saturday, September 4, Venezuelan Paralympic athlete Lisbeli Vera won another gold medal in the 200 meter race, category T47, at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, under heavy rain. The athlete from Tucaní, Mérida state, reached the 200m mark in 24.52 seconds, winning her second gold metal in the universal appointment. This is the third medal for Lisbeli at this year’s Games, the second gold and the seventh medal for the country.

American athlete Brittni Mason won the silver (25.00 seconds) and Poland’s Alicja Jeromin the bronze (25.05 seconds).

Lisbeli registered the best mark of the year in the event and was only four-hundredths of a second below the world and Paralympics records. In addition, she becomes the first Venezuelan to win three medals at the Paralympic Games, achieving two golds and a silver.

Lisbeli Vera Andrade this September 4, 2021. (Photo: John Walton / PA Images via Getty Images)

With only one day to go until the curtain falls on the Paralympic Games, Venezuela has sealed its best performance in this contest, with seven metals: three gold, two silver and two bronze.

Lisbeli Vera’s achievement in Tokyo:

• Gold in 100m T47
• Gold in 200M T47
• Silver in 400m T47

In total, Venezuela has got seven medals in this Paralympic Games:

• On August 31, Linda Pérez and Lisbeli Vera won the first two gold medals for Venezuela: Pérez in the 100 meter race, category T11, with an impressive time of 12.05 seconds; and Vera in the 100 meters category T47, in a spectacular and exciting photographic final she covered 100 meters in 11.97 seconds, beating Brittni Mason, who came in second.
• That same day, Venezuelan athlete Luis Felipe Rodríguez Bolívar won a silver medal in the men’s T20 athletics final, covering 400 meters in 47.71 seconds.
• On August 31 itself, Venezuelan athlete Alejandra Pérez won a bronze in the 400-meter final in the T12 category.
• On August 28, Lisbeli Vera won a silver medal in 400 meters, category T47.
• On August 26, weightlifter Clara Pérez won the first medal for Venezuela in this year’s Paralympic Games, lifting 97 kilograms in powerlifting (para-powerlifting), category 41 kilograms, which brought her a bronze.

Never before had Venezuelan sport achieved such results in the Paralympic Games as those achieved by the generation of Lisbeli Vera and company in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: three gold medals, two silver, a couple of bronzes, and 17 Olympic diplomas. This is Venezuela’s best performance in more than 30 years since its debut at the 1984 New York event.

Overall, Venezuela got the 38th position in the medal ranking at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, just behind Colombia at position 37, Cuba (34), Mexico (20) and Brazil (7), among countries of the Latin American and Caribbean region.

Photos

Lisbeli Vera at the middle, with Brittni Mason of the United States (left), who won the silver medal, and Alicja Jeromin from Poland (right), who won the bronze in women’s 200 meters, category T47, in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo: Naomi Baker / Getty Images)

 

(Photo: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Lisbeli Marina Vera Andrade of Venezuela celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women’s 200m – T47 Final on day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on September 4, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: Alex Pantling / Getty Images)
Lisbeli Vera Andrade of Venezuela reacts after winning the gold medal in the Women’s 200m – T47 Final on day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: Alex Pantling/ Getty Images)
Lisbeli Vera Andrade (second left) of Venezuela on her way to winning the Women’s 200m – T47 Final at the Olympic Stadium on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan on Saturday September 4, 2021. (Photo: John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)
Lisbeli Vera Andrade of Venezuela on her way to winning the Women’s 200m – T47 Final at the Olympic Stadium on day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan, on Saturday, September 4, 2021. (Photo: John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)
Lisbeli Vera of Venezuela celebrates winning the Women’s 200 meters at the Olympic Stadium on day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
Lisbeli Vera Andrade of Venezuela celebrates as she crosses the finishing line in Women’s T47 200 meter final at the Olympic Stadium on day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
Lisbeli Vera Andrade of Venezuela celebrates winning the Women’s T47 200 meter final at the Olympic Stadium on day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
Lisbeli Vera Andrade of Venezuela celebrates after crossing the finishing line in Women’s T47 200 meter final at the Olympic Stadium on day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
Lisbeli Vera of Venezuela in the Women’s 200m – T47 Final on day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Gold medalist Lisbeli Marina Vera Andrade of Venezuela poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women’s 200m – T47 Final on day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Gold medalist Lisbeli Marina Vera Andrade of Venezuela celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women’s 200m – T47 Final on day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium, on September 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

 

Featured image: Lisbeli Vera holding the Venezuelan flag after winning her third medal, and second gold, at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Photo from Getty Images.

