Vaccination Plan Advances: Venezuela Receives Fourth Shipment of Sputnik-V

Early in the morning of Thursday, April 15, the fourth shipment of the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine arrived in Venezuela. These vaccines will be used to carry forward the Venezuelan immunization plan initiated on February 18.

The shipment was dispatched from Moscow, capital of the Russian Federation, and was carried by the Russian airline Azur Air.

To date, Venezuela has received 300,000 doses of the Sputnik-V vaccine, considered to be the most efficient vaccine in the world against COVID-19.

Moreover, Venezuela has included other COVID-19 vaccines in its vaccination plan, namely the Russian EpiVacCorona and the Chinese Vero Cell.

“Today we received 50,000 doses of the Sputnik-V vaccine and other medical supplies, acquired through our agreement with Russia,” confirmed Venezuelan Minister for Health Carlos Alvarado.

“This strengthens our vaccination plan, which is already being carried out in prioritized groups, and will continue until 70% of the population is covered,” he added.

Venezuela is a pioneer

The first COVID-19 vaccines came to the country on October 2, 2020, as Venezuela was the only country in the Americas to participate in the clinical trials of Sputnik-V and the first to receive the vaccine. Venezuela certified through experience the efficiency of the preparation, which is greater than 91%.

On February 15, 2021, the first 100,000 doses arrived in the country on a Conviasa flight. Three days later, vaccination was started with healthcare personnel at high risk, who attended patients suffering from COVID-19.

On March 6 came the next 100,000 doses to complete the scheme with Ad-26 and Ad-5, which guarantees immunization of the medical personnel.

The third batch, of 50,000 doses, arrived on March 29. By that time the vaccine was certified in over 50 countries.

In Venezuela, vaccination is being carried out in three groups considered prioritized: frontline healthcare workers, teachers and other staff engaged in education, and senior citizens.

Recently, President Nicolás Maduro announced that the government has acquired 11 million doses through the COVAX initiative. This program is organized by the World Health Organization to guarantee equitable distribution of vaccines to all countries in the face of worldwide production shortages and hoarding by rich nations.

Venezuela has bought 10 million doses of Sputnik-V from Russia, and is also receiving EpiVacCorona from Russia. In addition, the country has already received 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Vero Cell from the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm.

Featured image: On Thursday Venezuela received its fourth shipment of Sputnik-V vaccines with 50,000 doses. Photo: Nova

