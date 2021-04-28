Venezuela Boosts Gasoline Production Again

In addition, Maduro reported that from January 1 to May 31, 2020, fuel production was at one million barrels; while from June 1 to December 31 it was 11 million barrels.

Paravisini recalled that in 2014 the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) produced 400,000 barrels of gasoline per day.

“In Venezuela, according to the figures provided by PDVSA, in 2014 there was production of 400,000 bpd of gasoline,” he said. “150,000 barrels per day went abroad, equivalent to three million liters per day of gasoline every day—exorbitant volumes. It is in this framework, reshaping this with union and corporate structures, in which the president takes those actions; and in 2018 he began the direct subsidy of the price of gasoline.”

RELATED CONTENT:Venezuela Oil Production Rebounds as Members of Congress Call for Sanctions Relief

Diesel plan

The supply of diesel has also been affected in the Caribbean country, causing long lines of cargo trucks and public transportation vehicles at service stations.

In this regard, on April 21 Maduro suggested a 60-day plan to boost the distribution of diesel in the country for the benefit of the agri-food sector, although he did not give details on what the supply would be like.