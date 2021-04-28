Venezuela Boosts Gasoline Production Again
Caracas (Sputnik) – Amid the siege suffered by the oil industry, the Venezuelan government has recovered both gasoline production in the country and the capacities of its main refineries, an expert in public policies for energy, David Paravisini, told Sputnik.
“Last year at this date all the gasoline was imported, and a year later all the gasoline consumed in the country is produced here,” said Paravisini, professor of public energy policies at the Bolivarian University of Venezuela, in conversation with Sputnik. “The refineries were scrap in 2020. Today, the El Palito refinery [in Carabobo, in the center of Venezuela] is effectively jump-started with major repairs that make it as good as new. Puerto La Cruz [Anzoátegui] is starting up, and the refining complex of Paraguaná [Falcón-Zulia, northwest] is producing.”
Currently the queues have decreased , but fuel supply is dispensed according to the last digits of the vehicle’s license plate.
In this sense, Maduro indicated at the beginning of this year that between January and December 2020 the nation went from producing around 7,000 barrels of gasoline per day (bpd) to 51,000 bpd, representing an increase of 628.57%.
Paravisini recalled that in 2014 the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) produced 400,000 barrels of gasoline per day.
Diesel plan
The supply of diesel has also been affected in the Caribbean country, causing long lines of cargo trucks and public transportation vehicles at service stations.
In this regard, on April 21 Maduro suggested a 60-day plan to boost the distribution of diesel in the country for the benefit of the agri-food sector, although he did not give details on what the supply would be like.
The United States government has imposed sanctions on Venezuela since 2017, which affect its oil industry and the important of oil derivatives.
