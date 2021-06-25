Venezuela Receives First Batch of Cuban Vaccine Abdala

On a date laden with historic symbolism for Venezuelans, marking the bicentennial of the Battle of Carabobo, the first batch of the Cuban vaccine Abdala arrived in the Bolivarian Republic, a confirmation that cooperation between sister nations—in times of great difficulty and imperialist sieges—exists more than ever in the Latin American region. Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez made the announcement on a televised broadcast.

RELATED CONTENT: Cuban Vaccine Abdala Shows 92% Efficacy Against COVID-19

#EnFotos || La Vicepdta. @delcyrodriguezv agradece en el nombre del Pdte. @NicolasMaduro, la llegada del primer lote de vacunas Abdala para la inmunización del pueblo venezolano: Hoy es un día tan significativo, aquí está Bolívar, la victoria de nuestro Libertador en Carabobo. pic.twitter.com/QFYYF4u2Ts — Vicepresidencia Vzla (@ViceVenezuela) June 24, 2021

“With this significant act, as we confirm that we have received the Abdala vaccine, Bolívar is undefeated—this is a triumph over those who have tried to dominate our people,” said Vice President Rodríguez.

Next to her was the ambassador of the Republic of Cuba in Venezuela, Dagoberto Rodríguez, who noted that the vaccine is now available to Venezuela thanks to the advancement of science on the island, the work of Cuban scientists, and the political will of the presidents Nicolás Maduro and Miguel Díaz-Canel.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Celebrates Cuba’s Victory at UN in Resolution Against US Blockade

Abdala will be incorporated into the Venezuelan vaccination program as the first vaccine produced in a Latin American country. Since May, Venezuelans have been getting vaccinated with drugs that have been acquired through agreements with Russia and China.

Venezuela and Cuba agreed to deliver 12 million doses of Abdala, which will be arriving in the coming months. The agreement was signed by Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and Ambassador Dagoberto Rodriguez at the Abdala reception ceremony in the Simón Bolívar International Airport.

A few days ago, an independent scientific study determined that the Abdala vaccine has an efficacy of 92.28% against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which meets the standards of the World Health Organization for certification.

Featured image: Abdala COVID-19 vaccine vials. The vaccine has shown an efficacy of 92.28%. File photo.

(Mision Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL