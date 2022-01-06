Venezuela Responds to New Interventionist Statement by US

This Wednesday, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela rejected a new interventionist statement by the United States that violates international law, the Constitution, and the democratic order of Venezuela.

On January 4, the US issued an imperialist statement renewing its recognition of the self-proclaimed “interim government of Venezuela” led by former deputy Juan Guaidó, despite the fact that he has never received even one vote as the president of Venezuela. The renewal of US recognition of Guaidó’s attempted parallel presidency was confirmed via a statement posted on the US Department of State website.

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia responded on behalf of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela with a statement that was posted on social media network Twitter.

#Comunicado || Venezuela rechaza nuevo intento intervencionista por parte del gobierno de EEUU en clara violación al derecho internacional #05ENE pic.twitter.com/FitwMeP60L — Felix Plasencia (@PlasenciaFelix) January 5, 2022

“With its statement the State Department intends to legitimize the operations of a transnational criminal group already infamous for its role in the theft and despoliation of the assets of all Venezuelans, abducted abroad by illegal and unilateral coercive measures dictated from Washington,” stated the Foreign Ministry.

U.S. Recognition of Venezuela’s 2015 National Assembly and Interim President Guaidó – United States Department of State https://t.co/xbFfrplNSX — CARLOS VECCHIO (@carlosvecchio) January 4, 2022

In its first paragraph, the US imperialist statement writes that “the United States continues to recognize the authority of the democratically elected 2015 National Assembly as the last remaining democratic institution, and Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president. We welcome the agreement reached to extend the authority of the National Assembly elected in 2015 and of interim President Guaidó as its president.”

The Venezuelan response stressed that this action by the US “is part of a failed and recidivist policy” of the North American nation that criminally affects Venezuela’s sovereignty and seeks to put its peace at risk.

Likewise, it urges the US government to stop its threats and rectify its position, and warns of the international isolation in which it finds itself in the new international multipolar scenario.

Below is the unofficial translation of Venezuela’s statement:

The government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela once again rejects the interventionist attempt of the United States to recognize alleged authorities, in clear violation of international law, the Constitution, and the democratic order established in the country by the sovereign will of the Venezuelan people.

With its statement the State Department intends to legitimize the operations of a transnational criminal group already infamous for its role in the theft and despoliation of the assets of all Venezuelans, abducted abroad by illegal and unilateral coercive measures dictated from Washington.

This new effort is part of a failed and persistent policy of the United States, which criminally affects the sovereignty of the country and seeks to put its peace, stability and development at risk. It is regrettable that the new government of the United States still lacks the courage to try to maintain a diplomatic relationship of dialogue with respect with the Constitutional government of Venezuela, and that far from overcoming the hostile policy of its predecessor, the current government continues its financial, diplomatic, economic, and political persecution against Venezuela.

It is time for the US government to abandon its threats and rectify its position, as has already been done by several of the international actors who at some point gave in to pressure or deception from the United States to ignore the Venezuelan government. The international isolation of the United States, in this new pluri-polar scenario, is already significant, and irrational, cowardly, and neo-colonialist positions such as the one they maintain towards Venezuela will only further deepen the isolation, while the Venezuelan people each day recover from the aggression and carve out their future on the path of self-determination, independence, and the advancement of peace.

Caracas, January 5, 2022.

Featured image: US Department of State image accompanying recent interventionist remarks against Venezuela by Ned Price. Photo by US DoS.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

