Venezuela to Implement Mandatory COVID-19 Tests for Inbound International Travelers

Through an official statement released on social networks on Tuesday, March 2, the Venezuelan National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC) reported that a laboratory was set up to perform PCR tests in Maiquetía to detect COVID-19. Passengers entering the country through the Simón Bolívar International Airport will be able to access the health service. The measure is being taken in compliance with the guidelines of the Venezuelan executive, in conjunction with the Ministry of Health.

#Comunicado El INAC cumpliendo con los lineamientos del Ejecutivo Nacional, informa que el @MinSaludVE pone a disposición un laboratorio para la toma de pruebas PCR a los pasajeros que ingresen a la Rep. Bolivariana de Venezuela por el Aeropuerto Inter. Simón Bolívar de Maiquetía pic.twitter.com/QSaL4DRLxm — Instituto Nacional de Aeronáutica Civil (INAC) (@InacVzla) March 2, 2021

The laboratory for conducting PCR tests in Maiquetía began operations on Wednesday, March 3, according to the statement. Its purpose is to increase preventive measures against COVID-19.

In addition, INAC informs international passengers that to enter Venezuelan territory, “they must first visit the website pasedesalud.casalab.com.ve and enter their personal data to obtain a personalized QR code. Upon arrival at the airport, you must pay the amount of the PCR test of US$60 and present the QR code in order to process the sample collection. The results will be sent to an email address provided by the traveler.

As a preventive measure, INAC also recommends that outbound travelers enter the airport facilities individually. Escort is only allowed for minors and people with disabilities.

¡Sin acompañantes! Es importante que al momento de ingresar a las instalaciones del aeropuerto, lo hagas de forma individual, solo se permiten acompañantes para los menores de edad y personas con discapacidad. ¡Juntos podremos evitar la propagación del COVID-19! pic.twitter.com/HHTdzLDpP8 — Instituto Nacional de Aeronáutica Civil (INAC) (@InacVzla) March 3, 2021

Various security protocols are implemented for all types of flights, with the intention of preventing and containing the COVID-19 pandemic that is being tackled in a very responsible manner by President Maduro’s administration.

#ProtocolosDeBioseguridad || El #INAC, como Autoridad Aeronáutica Nacional, pone a disposición del pueblo venezolano, los protocolos de bioseguridad para vuelos nacionales, internacionales, aeropuertos y explotadores aéreos. Ingresa y descarga ➡️ https://t.co/5N7O343ClW pic.twitter.com/dDJccxqS9Y — Instituto Nacional de Aeronáutica Civil (INAC) (@InacVzla) November 30, 2020

Featured image: Venezuela to implement mandatory COVID-19 tests for all international inbound travelers upon arrival. File photo.

