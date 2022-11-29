The Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) remains deployed in Bolívar state to confront illegal armed organizations, many of whom operate networks involved in black market mining interests. As part of this patrol, FANB troops detained seven rustlers who were transporting 204 stolen cows on a barge to sell them illegally in Bolívar state.

The arrest of the seven subjects took place in the Orinoco River, as reported by the Twitter account of the GNB No. 62 Zone Command of the Bolívar state.

#28Nov || En labores de patrullaje sobre el río Orinoco #FANB detiene a 7 sujetos cuatreros quienes transportaban en una barcaza 204 vacas robadas para ser vendidas ilegalmente en el estado Bolívar.#VenezuelaSinSanciones#GNB

.@GnbGaranteDePazpic.twitter.com/niFNJ8aF9x — GNB BOLÍVAR 😷👍 (@GNB_CZBolivar) November 28, 2022

They also added that the FANB is deployed in the Guayana region to confront armed organizations and thus dismantle illegal mining exploitation structures in the Forest Reserves.

On November 10, the head of the FANB Operational Command (CEOFANB), Domingo Hernández Lárez, reported the arrest of the three criminals belonging to the gang “Las 3R,” involved in illegal mining, drug trafficking, and human trafficking.

Hernández Lárez explained that the three criminals were detained with arms, communication equipment, uniforms, and ammunition.

At that time, the CEOFANB official confirmed that the FANB remains deployed in the Guayana region with the aim of eliminating illegal mining practices and protecting the environment.

#28Nov || #FANB desplegada en la región de Guayana en intervención legal de organizaciones armadas y desmantelamiento de estructuras de explotación ilegal minera en las Reservas Forestales.#VenezuelaSinSanciones#GNB

.@GnbGaranteDePazpic.twitter.com/NvR9obcoao — GNB BOLÍVAR 😷👍 (@GNB_CZBolivar) November 28, 2022

During an operation in Bolívar state, as part of the work to intervene in illegal mines, they found remains of human bones in an open pit.

Hernández Lárez specified that biological diversity, natural resources, ecological processes, and National Parks must be preserved, safeguarded, and protected as vital heritage of the nation.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.