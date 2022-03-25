March 25, 2022

Venezuelan migrants returning from Ecuador posing with a Venezuelan flag. Photo: Twitter / #CancilleriaVE
Migrants Return to Venezuela: 97 from Ecuador & 254 from Peru (+Vuelta a la Patria)

Caracas, March 24, 2022 (OrinocoTribune.com)—This Wednesday, March 23, 97 Venezuelans arrived to the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetia on a Conviasa flight, through the Vuelta a la Patria program that provides free air tickets for those Venezuelans migrants in vulnerable situations who want to return to their homeland.

With the arrival of these Venezuelan nationals, over 28,000 Venezuelans have been repatriated through the social program created on August 27, 2018.

“They will find the doors of our country open for them to return and live in peace, without discrimination, next to their families and in their land,” said Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro regarding the returning citizens. Countless acts of xenophobia and discrimination against Venezuelans have been reported from various countries.

Since the implementation of the Vuelta a la Patria program, 163 flights and one maritime transfer have been completed from 21 countries.

Migrants returning from Peru
One day later, 254 Venezuelan migrants arrived from Lima, Peru onboard an Airbus A340-300 plane of the Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services SA (Conviasa).

The newly accredited Venezuelan Ambassador in Peru, Alexander Yánez, said that “we are sending 254 compatriots, upon their request, to Venezuela, where they are going to reconnect with their country, with their families,” as reported by Venezuela’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

 

Featured image: Venezuelan migrants returning from Ecuador posing with a Venezuelan flag. Photo: Twitter/@CancilleriaVE.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SL

 

