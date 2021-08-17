Venezuela’s 7+7 Reopening Plan has kept Pandemic Under Control

The President of the Bolivarian Republic, Nicolás Maduro, described the 7+7 Reopening Plan as a success. The strategy was devised by the Venezuelan Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. From the Ayacucho Room in the Miraflores Palace, during a press conference in which more than 20 national and international media outlets participated, the Venezuelan head of state pointed out that the country’s social-economic dynamic has permitted sectors of the Venezuelan economy to remain active. “In this way,” said Maduro, “the 7+7 Plan has allowed us to say that we have the pandemic under control.”

He stressed that Venezuela reported a decrease of 19 active cases per 100,000 inhabitants throughout the national territory: “It is the lowest figure in the last 10 months of the pandemic,” he noted, while highlighting the work carried out by healthcare workers in the service of the Venezuelan population, going “house to house, looking for cases, doing tests in the communities, to provide care and guarantee medical attention for all those who need it.”

Likewise, the dignitary reflected that the Delta variant has a higher rate of contagion, and is more dangerous, which is why it is already found in 140 countries. Maduro recalled that “Venezuela has detected this variant in two places in the country, and the key strategy is the 7+7 Reopening Plan, the timely detection of the variants, as well as the proper care of our people.”

In this context, he highlighted the awareness and attitude of the people to promote care and compliance with prevention and biosafety standards in the country: “The key to everything is for people to know the truth about the coronavirus.”

On the other hand, the President rejected the movements in some countries that “deny the virus, that march [demonstrate], and campaign for the population not to get vaccinated, as if the vaccine were an enemy to be defeated. I wonder where is the conscience and the leadership of their rulers?”

In this regard, he urged the Presidential Commission for the Fight Against COVID-19 to keep the Venezuelan population informed about the reality of the virus in the country, in order to comply with prevention regulations. “No one can give up, we must all take care of ourselves. This is not a matter of ideology, this is a public health issue,” concluded Maduro.

Featured image: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro during a press conference this Monday, August 16. Photo courtesy of Prensa Presidencial.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

