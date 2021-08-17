Venezuela’s Sunday COVID-19 Report: 909 New Cases, 10 Deaths & 96% Recovery Rate

On Sunday, August 15, the 518th day of the pandemic in Venezuela, the nation reported 909 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, all by community transmission, in addition to 10 deaths. The details were announced by Executive Vice President of the Republic Delcy Rodríguez, via Twitter.

With this update, Venezuela has reached a total of 319,094 infections and 3,799 deaths. Of this total number of cases, 9,898 are active cases. 7,058 of these are receiving care in hospitals, 2,574 in CDI [Integral Diagnostic Centers] and 266 in private hospitals. The number of people recovered stands at 305,397, which represents 96%.

Breakdown of cases

On day 518 of the pandemic , Venezuela registered community cases in 16 states. Among the most affected were Barinas with 308 new cases, Miranda with 127, and Bolívar with 112. The city of Caracas registered 97 new cases. The rest of the statistics by state are reflected in the following image:

In the state of Barinas, the 308 new cases were registered in 10 of its 12 municipalities. The capital municipality (Barinas) stood out with 224 cases, to which are added the totals for the rest of the areas presented below:

Deaths

On day 518 of the fight against the pandemic, the nation mourns the deaths of 10 compatriots. These included three women of 72, 75, and 50 years of age, and one man of 43 years of age from Caracas; two men aged 74 and 70 from Mérida; two men of 87 and 33 years of age in Miranda state; one 55-year-old woman from Sucre state, and one 47-year-old man from Zulia.

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez added that “from this Monday, August 16 until next Sunday, August 22, will be a week of economic and safe relaxation in Venezuela” as part of the Venezuelan 7+7 reopening scheme.

For this reason, she added, as President Nicolás Maduro had also reiterated, that “during these days we must reinforce biosafety measures. We cannot be careless! Everyone should act with concern for others.”

Featured image: A Venezuelan family walking in downtown Caracas, all wearing their face masks. File photo.

