Venezuela’s National Assembly Passed Almost 40 New Laws in 2021

A total of 38 laws were passed by the National Assembly (AN) of Venezuela since its installation on January 5. At all times, the national parliament acted in compliance with the 7+7 scheme and all biosafety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Since its passing of the Interior and Debate Regulations at the beginning of the year, the Legislative Power has gone on to pass numerous laws leading up to the draft law on the Commission for the Guarantee of Justice and Reparation of Victims of Crimes Against Human Rights, passed on December 15.

The laws passed were:

1) Interior and Debate Regulations of the National Assembly (Official Gazette No. 42.068 of 02/12/2021).

2) Repeal Law of the Law of Regularization of the Constitutional and Legal Periods of the State and Municipal Public Powers (Official Gazette No. 42.082 of 03/08/2021).

3) Law of the Great Chamba Youth Mission (Extraordinary Official Gazette No. 6,633 of 07/07/2021).

4) Law of Partial Reform of the Organic Law of Recreation (Extraordinary Official Gazette No. 6,634 of 07/07/2021).

5) Organic Law for the Comprehensive Care and Development of Older Adults (Extraordinary Official Gazette No. 6,641 of 09/13/2021).

6) Law Approving the Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products.

7) Law to Reform the Law of Indigenous Languages ​​(Extraordinary Official Gazette No. 6,642 of 09/13/2021).

8) Organic Law of Reform of the Organic Code of Criminal Procedure (Extraordinary Official Gazette No. 6,644 of 09/17/2021).

9) Organic Law of Reform of the Organic Prison Code (Extraordinary Official Gazette No. 6,647 of 09/17/2021).

10) Law to Reform the Law for the Protection of Victims, Witnesses, and other Procedural Subjects (Extraordinary Official Gazette No. 6,645 of 09/17/2021).

11) Organic Law of Reform of the Organic Code of Military Justice (Extraordinary Official Gazette No. 6,646 of 09/17/2021).

12) Law on the Statute of Investigative Police Function (Extraordinary Official Gazette No. 6,643 of 09/17/2021).

13) Organic Law of Protection of Liberty and Personal Safety.

14) Law of the Statute of Police Function.

15) Law of Transparency and Access to Information of Public Interest.

16) Law for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage. (Extraordinary Official Gazette No. 6,652 of 09/22/2021

17) Law for the Prevention and Eradication of Sexual Abuse Against Girls, Boys, and Adolescents (Extraordinary Official Gazette No. 6,655 of 10/07/2021)

18) Law on the Promotion and Use of Language with Gender Awareness (Extraordinary Official Gazette No. 6,654 of 10/07/2021).

19) Law Approving the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer (Extraordinary Official Gazette No. 6,659 of 15/10/2021).

20) Law for the Promotion and Development of New Enterprises (Extraordinary Official Gazette No. 6,656 of 10/15/2021).

21) Law Approving the Agreement between the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Government of the Russian Federation on Cooperation in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space for Peaceful Purposes on 10/14/2021.

22) Law of Reform for the Decree of Arrangement of the Registry and Notaries. Sanctioned on 10/14/2021.

23) Law for the Respect of Human Rights in the Exercise of Public Function. Extraordinary Official Gazette No. 6,658 of 10/28/2021.

24) Organic Law to Reform the Organic Law against Racial Discrimination. Extraordinary Official Gazette No. 6,657 of 10/28/2021.

25) Law of Public Oath. Extraordinary Official Gazette No. 6,660 of 11/04/2021

26) Law on the Life Care System, enacted on 11/04/2021.

27) Special Complementary Debt Law for the Economic and Financial Year 2021. Extraordinary Official Gazette No. 6,661 of 11/04/2021.

28) Theater Law on 11/10/2021.

29) Law for the Promotion of Urban Cycling on 11/10/2021.

30) Law of Reform of the Decree of the Arrangement of the Organic Law of Missions, Large Missions, and Micro-missions, on 11/10/2021.

31) Organic Law of Reform of the Organic Law on the Right of Women to a Life Free of Violence, on 12/01/2021.

32) Law Approving the International COSPAS-SARSAT Program Agreement, on 12/07/2021.

33) Budget Law for the Financial Year 2022, on 12/14/2021.

34) Special Law on Annual Debt for the Financial Year 2022, on 12/14/2021

35) Law Approving the Artistic and Cultural Cooperation Agreement between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the State of Kuwait, on 12/15/2021.

36) Law Approving the Agreement between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Republic of Serbia on Cooperation in Agricultural Matters, on 12/15/2021.

37) Law Approving the Constitutive Agreement of the Latin American and Caribbean Space Agency (ALCE), on 12/15/2021.

38) Draft Law of the Commission for the Guarantee of Justice and Reparation of Victims of Crimes Against Human Rights, on 12/15/2021.

The AN also approved 16 bills upon first discussion and one in the second, as well as 26 bills on first debate. Similarly, 81 agreements were approved, according to an official press release.

In total, the Legislative branch held 61 plenary sessions, of which 49 were ordinary sessions, five were special, four extraordinary, and two solemn sessions. In these sessions, a vote was taken to constitute the Board of Directors of Parliament, as well as to decide the members that would make up the 15 permanent committees.

Featured image: Venezuela’s National Assembly in full session. File photo.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

