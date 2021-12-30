Venezuela Offers to Help UN Stop Massacres in Colombia

Venezuela offered itself to the various institutions of the United Nations in order to coordinate actions to stop the massacres taking place in Colombia, said the Venezuelan Minister for Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia, on Tuesday, December 28.

Through his Twitter account, Plasencia asserted that concrete actions are necessary, because “every four days a massacre occurs in Colombian territory and every two days a representative of social movements is murdered,” constituting a human right crisis that is kept under the radar by mainstream media and human rights NGOs.

“The figures are overwhelming, and the complicity silence around this tragedy is a shame for all democracies in the region,” Plasencia wrote on the social media network.

In 2021 alone, 93 massacres have been registered in Colombia, according to numerous credible sources including Colombia-based Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (INDEPAZ).

Cada 4 días ocurre una masacre en territorio colombiano y cada 2 asesinan a algún representante del liderazgo social de ese país hermano. Las cifras abruman y el silencio cómplice que órbita alrededor de esta tragedia es una vergüenza para todas las democracias de la región pic.twitter.com/dmVPZwet1t — Felix Plasencia (@PlasenciaFelix) December 28, 2021

INDEPAZ also detailed that 1,283 community leaders have been assassinated since the signing of the Peace Accords in 2016 between the defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC-EP) and Colombia’s government, led at that time by President Juan Manuel Santos.

Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/JRE/SL

