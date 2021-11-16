Venezuela’s National Electoral Council Meets with Representatives from Carter Center

This Monday, the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Tania D’Amelio, met with representatives from the Carter Center to discuss the upcoming mega-elections planned for November 21. D’Amelio released several statements on Twitter pertaining to the meeting.

The meeting was led by D’Amelio and other members of the CNE including Andrea Nelli, Salvador Romero, and Mercê Castells.

The Carter Center is one of the organizations that will oversee the elections and attest to the legitimacy of many aspects of the electoral procedure. However, the Carter Center will not be involved in recognizing the results of the elections.

Members of the Carter Center will be present at many voting centers throughout the country in order to observe the development of the electoral process, in which the occupancy of the executive and legislative positions of all of Venezuela’s 23 states and 335 districts will be decided, on Sunday, November 21.

International companions already arriving

As planned by the CNE, international witnesses have already begun to arrive in Venezuela. These individuals will testify to the legitimacy of the upcoming regional and municipal elections. Representatives from Tunisia, Benin, and Indonesia have already landed.