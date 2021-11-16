November 16, 2021

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council Meets with Representatives from Carter Center

This Monday, the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Tania D’Amelio, met with representatives from the Carter Center to discuss the upcoming mega-elections planned for November 21. D’Amelio released several statements on Twitter pertaining to the meeting.

The meeting was led by D’Amelio and other members of the CNE including Andrea Nelli, Salvador Romero, and Mercê Castells.

The Carter Center is one of the organizations that will oversee the elections and attest to the legitimacy of many aspects of the electoral procedure. However, the Carter Center will not be involved in recognizing the results of the elections.

Members of the Carter Center will be present at many voting centers throughout the country in order to observe the development of the electoral process, in which the occupancy of the executive and legislative positions of all of Venezuela’s 23 states and 335 districts will be decided, on Sunday, November 21.

International companions already arriving
As planned by the CNE, international witnesses have already begun to arrive in Venezuela. These individuals will testify to the legitimacy of the upcoming regional and municipal elections. Representatives from Tunisia, Benin, and Indonesia have already landed.
At their arrival at the Simón de Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, participants were received by the Director of the African Office of the Ministry of Foreign Relations, María Valero.
As reported by the Venezuelan Council, the president of the Higher Independent Court for Elections of the Tunisian Republic, Nabil Baffoun, was welcomed as an international guest. Likewise, the subdirector of the Non-Aligned Movement’s Centre for South-South Technical Cooperation (NAM CSSTC), Niken Supraba, arrived on behalf of the Republic of Indonesia. In addition, Venezuela welcomed Deputy Mayor of the city of Cotonou, Benin, Tognimonnoumi Iréne Behanzin.
