21N Regional Elections: CNE Extends Deadline for Witness Accreditation

The process of accreditation of electoral witnesses from political parties may be carried out until Friday, November 13, announced Enrique Márquez, vice president of the National Electoral Council (CNE).

During a visit to an Electoral Fair in the Pérez Bonalde Civil Registry in Catia, the rector asserted that the body decided to review the process and provide an extension, in order to guarantee that no candidate and no party is left without its witnesses.

#Ahora Pdte. Pedro Calzadilla, sobre el proceso de fiscalización de la campaña electoral, asegura que todos los rectores se han convertido en fiscales. "Seguimos trabajando en esto, todo lo pueden encontrar en la página web".#EleccionesRegionalesyMunicipales2021 — cneesvenezuela (@cneesvzla) November 11, 2021

Audit process

For their part, Alfredo Paim and Moisés Dos Santos, electoral experts from Angola who perform observation duties, participated and witnessed the 18th day of the voting-machine production audit that will be completed for the election, to be held on November 21.

The electoral experts were accompanied by the director of Logistics and Production of the CNE, Alberto Avena. The commission toured the work areas of the CNE warehouse, located in Maríches. They also spoke with the electoral technicians and the political auditors.

Michaela Sivich, legal expert on digital voting systems, also participated in the activity. Sivich is a member of the Carter Center’s International Mission of Election Experts.

Todas las garantías para las elecciones de este #21N son el resultado de un gran acuerdo político entre todas las organizaciones participantes. pic.twitter.com/8PSf9GxK2k — cneesvenezuela (@cneesvzla) November 12, 2021

The president of the CNE, Pedro Calzadilla, said that on November 21, Venezuelans will be able to freely attend the voting centers to express their sovereign will. He also assured that during the election process all the biosafety protocols established for protection against COVID-19 will be complied with. In addition, he stressed that for the next elections, around 10 international accompaniment delegations will participate.

“This election will open the doors to a new historical moment for the country,” Calzadilla said.

#Ahora Pdte. Pedro Calzadilla: "Tenemos absolutamente garantizado el derecho al voto en todo el territorio nacional".#EleccionesRegionalesyMunicipales2021 — cneesvenezuela (@cneesvzla) November 11, 2021

Calzadilla confirmed that the CNE has now complied with 86% of the electoral schedule. “The campaign is currently under way. We are one week away from closing,” Calzadilla stated. In addition, he urged the media to provide the appropriate information to voters.

Featured image: CNE headquarters in Caracas. File photo.

(RedRadioVE) by Patricia Ferrer

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

