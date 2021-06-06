Bukele Breaks With the OAS: ‘We Made the Mistake of Putting our Trust in Them’

President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced the severance of relations with the International Commission Against Impunity in El Salvador (CICIES) of the Organization of American States (OAS).

Bukele announced the decision during a press conference on Friday, June 4, where he stated that the CICIES had ignored the anti-corruption reports submitted by his government.

“La realidad es que nosotros entregamos información a la CICIES y ellos no procesaron esta información. Evidentemente habían casos de corrupción que ellos no querían procesar”, Presidente @nayibbukele. pic.twitter.com/kedea14X1H — Casa Presidencial (@PresidenciaSV) June 5, 2021

The statement came after the Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, appointed former mayor of San Salvador, Ernesto Muyshondt, as an advisor to his office.

Ernesto Muyshondt @emuyshondt, ha acordado sumarse como asesor a la Secretaría General de @OEA_Oficial pic.twitter.com/iY6bE4YM3X — Luis Almagro (@Almagro_OEA2015) June 3, 2021

Former mayor Muyshondt was charged with electoral fraud and illicit associations for allegedly negotiating with gangs in exchange for votes during his term as representative.

According to the Salvadoran president, this appointment demonstrates unwillingness on the part of the OAS to fight corruption. ”We made the mistake of putting our trust in the OAS,” declared the president.

”We have decided that, from the Presidency, we are going to end our agreement with the OAS-CICIES, because it is complete nonsense to try and combat impunity while precisely the people who are promoting impunity in El Salvador are in charge,” added Bukele.

“¿Cómo es posible que alguien que se supone que está luchando contra la impunidad venga a darle impunidad a alguien que ha cometido todos estos delitos y que todos los salvadoreños los conocen”, Presidente @nayibbukele. pic.twitter.com/URwSPtDabr — Casa Presidencial (@PresidenciaSV) June 5, 2021

Reactions from the US embassy in El Salvador

The US embassy in El Salvador considered El Salvador’s termination of relations with the OAS-CICIES as an unfortunate decision. The embassy emphasized in its Twitter feed that the US would continue to strive for a way to ”reduce and combat corruption and impunity.”

Lamentamos la decisión del gobierno de cerrar su cooperación con la @OEA_CICIES. La lucha contra la corrupción es esencial y fundamental. Vamos a seguir buscando la forma de reducir y combatir la corrupción e impunidad. — Embajada EEUU en ES (@USEmbassySV) June 4, 2021

However, the tweet from the US embassy made no mention of anything in relation to the ex-official charged by Salvadoran justice.

Featured Image: Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, declared the end of anti-corruption activities with the OAS. Photo: Twitter @PresidenciaSV.



