China and Nicaragua Sign Media Cooperation Agreement

The China Media Group (CMG) has inaugurated its bureau in Managua.

Representatives from CMG and Nicaragua’s Communications Affairs Council signed a memorandum of cooperation at an inauguration ceremony on December 15th. It marks the first cooperation agreement in the media field since the resumption of China-Nicaragua diplomatic relations.

“Our priority task is co-responsibility. It will be active in cooperation exchanges with the main Nicaraguan media. We will have contacts through mutual exchange and we will promote the exchange and the development process,” stated Zhu Boying, China Media Group’s Director for Latin America.

RELATED CONTENT: Nicaragua: Chronicle of a Slandered Election

“We work for the benefit of the Nicaraguan people and who have the right to develop under their own model. And here we are for the signing of a historic document, transcendental for the Nicaraguan media,” stated Laureano Ortega Murillo, Presidential Advisor for the Promotion of Investments, Trade and International Cooperation.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Welcomes Nicaragua’s Decision to Resume Diplomatic Relations with China

VIDEO: Nicaragua breaks all contact and official relations with Taiwan today. Foreign Minister Denis Moncada: "The People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government that represents all of China and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory." pic.twitter.com/0qBCbjK01V — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) December 9, 2021

The signing of the memorandum of co-production is seen as a great step towards the consolidation of relations and comes just six days after Nicaragua’s announcement declaring its recognition of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government and severing all contact and official relations with Taiwan.

Featured image: Nicaragua signs the first Memorandum of Cooperation with the China Media Group in Managua. December 15, 2021. Photo: Redvolución/Arturo G.

(Kawsachun News)

Please leave this field empty WANT MORE? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.