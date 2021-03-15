‘Free Press’ vs. Conviasa: What Are They Up To?

A campaign has been launched against Venezuelan public airline Conviasa, led by mainstream media and websites belonging to what is called by the “free press” by the United States—according to the definition of Elliott Abrams, special envoy of former United States President Donald Trump.

Derived from a report by the US news agency Bloomberg, an escalating series of reports have been published. They all replicate part of what this news corporation originally suggested regarding the operational and financial performance of the aeronautical company.

The report by the US media corporation points out as curious the fact that “Conviasa achieved a great 2020 in the midst of the global aviation crisis,” a statement highlighted by the headline of the article. However, the text attacked the alleged charging of exorbitant fees. It also stressed that the company does not publish reports on financial flow and operational investment.

On the other hand, Bloomberg tried to back up its data with opinions suggesting that Conviasa is a monopoly. They claim that it is the only company operating in the country. In addition, it has managed to overcome limitations of the blockade imposed by United States government and the onslaught of the pandemic.

4. Recientemente la agencia #Bloomberg publicó un reportaje que a simple vista, su titular, pareciera contar un hecho objetivo “cómo @LAConviasa logró un gran 2020 en medio de la crisis aeronáutica global”, pero al leer es todo lo contagio. En cascada lo replicó “la prensa libre” pic.twitter.com/rIlFj9XKIn — Madelein Garcia (@madeleintlSUR) March 14, 2021

The Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services (Conviasa) has suffered under the restrictions imposed by the unilateral coercive measures of the White House for approximately six years. However, it currently maintains regular flights to Mexico, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Turkey and Iran.

False positives against Conviasa?

While some centers of power try to frame this campaign for their purposes, the airline Conviasa maintains its operation with the activation of more international air routes. Peru and Ecuador enter into the destinations grid this month.

Via Twitter, Conviasa reported that a Caracas-Lima flight will be available each Thursday as of March 25. The route that connects the Venezuelan capital with the city of Quito will operate every Friday as of March 26.

In addition, through a voice recording released this weekend, the president of the state-owned company, Ramón Velásquez Araguayán, repudiated the accusations woven into the campaign against Conviasa, that attempt to link the company’s income with alleged illegal activities.

Similarly, through a statement, the Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services (Conviasa) declared that “the flourishing of Conviasa, which for some sectors adverse to the development of the country is inexplicable, depends on the daily work of men and women committed to the safe transfer of passengers and the transport of cargo, from Venezuela and different destinations around the world. It is important to remember that Conviasa was born 17 years ago, as a symbol of the rebirth of the Venezuelan state company Viasa. That emblematic firm that was put into bankruptcy after the neoliberal government of Carlos Andrés Pérez sold it to Spain’s Iberia.” Featured image: Conviasa is a state-owned airline funded by Hugo Chávez after the disappearance of Viasa, the former Venezuelan public airline liquidated by Iberia during the wave of privatizations in the 1980s. File photo. (RedRadioVE) by Jose Manuel Blanco Diaz Translation: Orinoco Tribune OT/JRE/SL