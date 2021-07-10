Palestinian Leader Ahmed Jibril Dies Aged 83

Ahmed Jibril, leader of Palestinian Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine –General Command – passed away in the Syrian capital Damascus yesterday at the age of 83.

Jibril and his family were forced out of the Yazour neighborhood in the outskirts of the Palestinian city of Yafa in 1948.

Ahmed Jibril, leader and founder of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), passed away at the age of 83 in Damascus. May Allah grant him the highest of Jannah. pic.twitter.com/BUG1alkq4j — Afro-Palestine Forum (Afropal) (@AfroPal_Forum) July 7, 2021

In 1965, he established the Palestinian Popular Front, which was later merged with other leftist Palestinian factions and became the Palestinian Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

In 1969 he defected and formed the PFLP – General Command, which ten years later agreed to a prisoner swap with Israel

In 1979, the PFLP –General Command– held a prisoner swap with Israel. Some 76 Palestinian detainees were released in exchange for one m Israeli soldier.

We are heavily saddened and heartbroken to learn of the passing of Ahmed Jibril, the founder and leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). We are consoled by his memories and confident that the future of resistance will yield freedom. #Africa4Palestine pic.twitter.com/XMPdYxY1XA — #Africa4Palestine (@Africa4Pal) July 7, 2021

Jibril negotiated a prisoner swap between the PLO factions and Israel in 1985 when 1,150 Palestinian prisoners were released in return for three Israeli soldiers.

In 2002, Israel assassinated his eldest son Jihad in Lebanon.

Featured image: PFLP leader Ahmed Jibril. (Photo: File)

(The Palestine Chronicle)