President Maduro Congratulates China on its 72nd Anniversary

This Friday, October 1, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, issued a statement congratulating President Xi Jinping on the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Through his Twitter account, Maduro wrote “Venezuela sends its embrace to President Xi Jinping and his heroic people for the 72nd Anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Our gratitude and admiration for the courage and clarity with which you have turned this beautiful nation into a world power.”

Venezuela envía un abrazo al Presidente Xi Jinping y a su heroico pueblo por el 72° Aniversario de la fundación de la República Popular China. Nuestra gratitud y admiración, por la valentía y la claridad con la que ha convertido a esa hermosa nación en una potencia mundial. pic.twitter.com/BprqS9x3oc — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) October 1, 2021

RELATED CONTENT: We Need to Talk More About China’s Socialist Democracy

A tweet from the Foreign Ministry included an official communiqué expressing the president’s gratitude for “the solidarity of the government of the People’s Republic of China with the Venezuelan People and the Bolivarian Government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been decisive for the management and prevention of this scourge in Venezuelan territory.”

In the document, the head of state reiterated his position to accompany China “in defending its sovereignty, as well as in its rejection of external interference and attacks that seek to stop the development of the sister country.”

RELATED CONTENT: China Denounces US Boycott of UN Summit Against Racism (+Israel)

Below is the full text of the statement:

President Maduro congratulates the People’s Republic of China on the 72nd anniversary of its founding

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, on behalf of all Venezuelans, congratulates President Xi Jinping on the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. This historic moment marks the true independence and the restoration of the dignity of that combative nation under the leadership of the Great Helmsman Mao Zedong and the Chinese Communist Party that paved the way to socialism, representing the vanguard for the construction of a better world on the basis of peace, cooperation, mutual benefit, equality between states, and the principle of non-intervention.

This commemoration is a propitious moment to acknowledge the solidarity of the government of the People’s Republic of China with the Venezuelan people and the Bolivarian government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been decisive for the management and prevention of this scourge in Venezuelan territory. On this historic day, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela ratifies its support for the Chinese sister nation in the face of the politicization of the pandemic and its instrumentalization to attack the country that has cooperated the most worldwide to combat this evil that stalks all peoples of the planet.

Committed to the Charter of the United Nations, multilateralism, and international law, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela accompanies China in the defense of its sovereignty, as well as in its rejection of external interference and attacks that seek to stop the development of its sister nation.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, reiterating the best wishes for the industrious and gallant Chinese people, reaffirms its willingness to continue accompanying China in the construction of historic cooperation programs such as the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as in the Community of Common Destiny for humanity.

-Caracas, October 01, 2021

Featured image: China’s 72 anniversary parade. Photo courtesy of Twitter / @nicolasmaduro.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL