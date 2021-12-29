President Maduro to Venezuela’s Army: We Must Improve our Ability to Respond to Threats

The president of Venezuela urged the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) to improve its capacity to react in real time to any internal or external threat against the country.

“We have to perfect our vision and our ability to adapt to this reality, to have the ability to react in real time to any threat, aggression, or attack, wherever and whenever,” said President Nicolás Maduro during the ceremonial end of year address delivered to the FANB, broadcast this Tuesday, December 28 by the publicly owned television network Venezolana de Televisión (VTV).

During his speech, President Maduro urged the military to constantly take stock of hidden threats facing the country. “The danger is there in what we do not see, in the hidden enemy, in the enemies of peace and stability who conspire to carry out false flag operations,” he said.

In this sense, he alluded to the Colombian oligarchy as the experts in false flag operations, because they break all “records in dissimulation, deception, lies, false flag operations [and] falsos positivos.”

The president stressed that the entire territory of Venezuela must be defended, and that the FANB must be vigilant “wherever the masked enemy, in alliance with crime, intends to affect the peace and existence of our country.”

For his part, the Venezuelan Defense Minister, Vladimir Padrino López, stressed that the FANB will continue to carry out its constitutional task of preserving the territorial integrity and the sovereignty of the nation, in addition to safeguarding and guaranteeing national independence.

Venezuela, the target of economic warfare and military threats including recent invasions, carried out a series of military maneuvers throughout 2021 to keep its forces prepared in the event of any confrontation. Furthermore, the FANB neutralized attempted incursions by illegal Colombian paramilitary groups.

Featured image: President Maduro during his end of year address to the FANB. Photo by Diario Vea.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

