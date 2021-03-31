Russian Deputy PM Borisov in Venezuela: Strategic Alliance Strengthens

This Tuesday, March 30, the Vice President of the Russian Federation, Yuri Borisov, paid a high-level visit to Venezuela to strengthen the ties of friendship between the two nations. Russia’s high-ranking official highlighted cooperation and solidarity as vital.

In addition, new agreements were signed to accelerate the bilateral agenda for mutual benefit. “We have taken the opportunity to sign new alliances in energy, mining, and health sectors for the development of both economies,” said Borisov.

In the same way, they explained that in the face of the new challenges of the pandemic, cooperation and solidarity will be decisive. “We made many agreements in culture, sports, health, energy, and food, such as the 600 thousand tons of wheat imported from Moscow.”

Venezuelan Vice President for Economy, Tareck El Aissami, signed the documents on behalf of the Bolivarian Government. “More than diplomatic relations, we have a brotherhood with cooperation and solidarity in the face of the challenges of neoliberalism,” said El Aissami.

#EnVideo📹| Vicepdte. Sectorial para el Área Económica, @TareckPSUV destacó el papel protagónico que a finales del siglo XX y en lo que va del siglo XXI ha jugado Rusia en la construcción de un mundo multicéntrico y pluripolar de cooperación y solidaridad#SputnikVContraCovid pic.twitter.com/p5SeQoQFNF — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) March 30, 2021

RELATED CONTENT: Russia Supports Idea of Wide Coalition to Combat Unilateral Sanctions, Says Lavrov

More vaccines for Venezuela

One of the strategic issues addressed at the meeting was the contribution that Russia has made to Venezuela with its vaccines.

“We have three vaccines, and Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona are already in Venezuela,” said Borisov. “We are going to accelerate delivery in the coming months.”

They also assessed that “now as never before in 66 years of bilateral relations, the two peoples have come closer.”

El Aissami also explained that “thanks to Commander Hugo Chávez 22 years ago, new paths of cooperation with Russia were opened.” In addition, on behalf of President Nicolás Maduro, he thanked dignitary Vladimir Putin for his solidarity with Venezuela.

“More vaccines will arrive from Russia, which are the most effective against COVID-19 and will save millions of lives,” said El Aissami.

#EnFotos 📸 | Viceprimer Ministro y Copresidente de la Comisión de Alto Nivel Intergubernamental (CIAN) 🇷🇺🤝🇻🇪, Yuri Borisov destacó la alianza estratégica de cooperación que mantienen los dos países en el marco de una relación de respeto mutuo. #SputnikVContraCovid pic.twitter.com/YbUsVV1NOU — Cancillería Venezuela 🇻🇪 (@CancilleriaVE) March 30, 2021

RELATED CONTENT: New Sputnik V Shipment Arrives in Venezuela – Mass Vaccination Advances

United against imperialism

Similarly, Borisov condemned “United States sanctions and blockades that have made the Venezuelan people suffer.” For this reason, they have pledged to advance the agenda against tax policies, and Russia promised “to continue supporting Venezuela at all levels.” The new agreements signed are “on outer space, and air connection between Caracas and Moscow for the month of April.”

Borisov’s agenda will be intense during his visit to the 15th meeting of the Binational Strategic Commission. It is estimated that more agreements will be signed and more meetings will be held between the Russian delegation and the highest Venezuelan authorities.

Meeting with President Maduro

On Tuesday afternoon the Russian top official held a meeting with President Nicolas Maduro at the Miraflores palace, and twelve additional agreements were signed.

#EnFotos 📸 Pdte, Nicolás Maduro Moros, sostuvo reunión de trabajo con la Comisión Intergubernamental de Alto Nivel (CIAN) 🇷🇺Rusia-🇻🇪Venezuela, encabezada por el viceprimer ministro de la Federación de Rusia y Copresidente de la Comisión, Yuri Borisov. pic.twitter.com/Xl9DRJ6O24 — MIPPCI (@Mippcivzla) March 30, 2021

President Maduro confirmed that a second Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine, EpiVacCorona, will arrive in Venezuela in its testing phase, and for later use.

“Agreements will be signed for the acquisition of a new 100% effective and powerful vaccine, the EpiVacCorona,” the Venezuelan President stressed.

Likewise, 12 cooperation agreements or legal instruments were signed in sectors such as energy, oil and food, finance, defense, and health, for the shipment of supplies and medicines to treat COVID-19 patients.

Featured image: President Maduro met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Borisov and signed 12 cooperation agreements. Photo by Prensa Presidencial.

(RedRadioVE) by Barry Cartaya, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL