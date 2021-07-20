Same Plane that Transported Moïse’s Assassins to Haiti also Transported his Wife & Guaidó

The private jet of the Dominican company Helidosa, used on May 21 to transport some of the plotters of the July 7 assassination of the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, was the same plane that transported former opposition deputy Juan Guaidó’s team for the 2020 Norway Talks.

AeroNoticiasVE had reported on May 15, 2020 that “the HI949 aircraft of Helidosa used by Guaidó’s team for the Norway Talks deployed minutes ago from Maiquetía,” as Telesur journalist Madeleine Garcia (@madeleintlSUR) recalled in a tweet posted on Sunday, July 18.

RELATED CONTENT: What’s Behind the Assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse?

Since Moïse’s assassination, analysts have foreseen a connection between Florida extremists, the Colombian government, and the right-wing opposition trying for years to destabilize Venezuela. The fact that this plane was used by all these actors adds evidence to these suspicions regarding Moïse’s assassination.

#Tablazo El avión ejecutivo en el que retornó ayer a #Haití la viuda del presidente Jovenel Moise, es el mismo usado para trasladar el 21MAY, a los organizadores del magnicidio. Se trata del Cessna Citation Mustang, de 4 puestos, siglas #HI949, propiedad de dominicana Helidosa. pic.twitter.com/x5bsMDka9S — La Tabla (@latablablog) July 18, 2021

The four-seater Cessna Citation Mustang was also used to transport Haiti’s first lady and now widow, Martine Moïse, as she was released from a clinic in Miami for her native country following her injury during the murder of her husband, Jovenel Moïse. These details have also raised criticism and suspicion among Haitians.

RELATED CONTENT: The US is Responsible for Recent Caribbean Unrest

This executive plane has become one of the key clues to solve the crime of the former Haitian president’s murder. The Helidosa aviation company, owned by former Dominican presidential candidate Gonzalo Castillo, confirmed transporting the mercenaries and the widow, reported Venezuelan journalism outlet La Tabla.

Y también el avión usado por los organizadores del magnicidio de @moisejovenel que también trasladó a la Primera Dama de Miami a #Haití fue usado por #Guaidó para ir a #Barbados https://t.co/MChGkGWaiq pic.twitter.com/fQGbWpkiSy — Madelein Garcia (@madeleintlSUR) July 18, 2021

This source also revealed images of the trip in the aforementioned jet when it transferred Ecuadorian financier Walter Veintemilla, Haitian doctor Christian Sanon, former Colombian soldier Arcángel Pretel Ortiz, and Venezuelan businessman Antonio Intriago, owner of the CTU Security Company that contracted retired members of Colombia’s army to assassinate Jovenel Moïse.

Featured image: Martine Moïse arrived in Haiti on the same plane used by Jovenel Moïse’s assassins. Photo courtesy of La Tabla.

(La IguanaTV) with Orinoco Tribune content.

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL