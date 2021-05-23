UN Recognizes Venezuela’s Efforts to Strengthen Human Rights

The United Nations (UN) Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights recognized this Friday, May 21, via Twitter, the efforts of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to strengthen the exercise of human rights.

The UN body, led since 2018 by High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet, expressed its satisfaction after the government of President Nicolás Maduro adopted procedures that coincide with the recommendations issued by the multilateral organization.

In this sense, the Attorney General of the Republic, Tarek William Saab, recently announced the restructuring of the SEBIN and the DGCIM, Venezuelan State security bodies that have the commitment to consolidate and defend human rights.

RELATED CONTENT: Duque’s Government in Crisis Prefers to ‘Attend to’ Venezuelan Migration

“These are steps in the right direction for human rights and encouraging opportunities to implement the recommendations [of the office],” stated the tweet published by the United Nations Human Rights Office.

#Venezuela recently announced reforms of the police and detention. These are steps in the right direction for human rights and encouraging opportunities to implement @UNHumanRights recommendations. — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) May 21, 2021

State Policy

In recent days, the Venezuelan Public Ministry submitted a report to the International Criminal Court (ICC), describing the details of the progress made by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela regarding the respect and defense of human rights.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Urges UN to Speak Out Against Illegal ‘Sanctions’ (Ernesto Villegas’ Speech at UN)

In said report, Attorney General Tarek William Saab highlighted the renovation of police, judicial and penal institutions, as well as the expansion of the legislative scope on the matter, through the work of the National Assembly that began its term in January 2021.

The Attorney General also clarified that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has not provided his office the necessary information about the cases that are supposedly under investigation, so that the Venezuelan State can address the questions that international bodies may consider.

“We emphasize once again that the Venezuelan State has been working completely blindfolded in recent times in its submission of information to the ICC Prosecutor’s Office,” the head of the Public Ministry decried recently. ”This is because we have not received any official notification from the Court regarding the cases that are under investigation.”

Featured image: UN High Commissioner on Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. File photo.

(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC