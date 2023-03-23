Venezuela and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic have committed to cooperation agreements in different strategic areas, in order to strengthen relations between the nations. The signing took place this Tuesday, March 21, at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, after a meeting between the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and his Saharawi counterpart, Brahim Ghali.

During the signing, 11 memorandums of understanding were agreed to, wherein all projects have an action plan that will be executed between 2023 and 2025. A number of the agreements are listed below:

A memorandum on university education, signed by the Venezuelan vice minister for university education, Hiroshima Vásquez, and the Sahrawi Arab Republic minister for cooperation, Fatma El Mehdi.

An additional memorandum of understanding on education, signed by Venezuela’s minister for education, Yelitze Santaella, and the Sahrawi Arab Republic minister for cooperation.

A memorandum of cooperation in the arts and culture, signed by the Venezuelan minister for culture, Ernesto Villegas, and the Sahrawi Arab Republic minister for cooperation.

An agreement on agriculture and land, signed by the Venezuelan minister of agricultural production and land, Wilmar Castro Soteldo, and the Sahrawi Arab Republic minister of economic development, Baba Ahmed Mohamed Yahdih Fdaid.

A memorandum of understanding on health, signed by Venezuelan minister for health, Magaly Gutiérrez, and the Sahrawi Arab Republic minister for cooperation.

A cooperation program was also signed between the Venezuelan Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture, represented by the head of the entity, Juan Carlos Loyo, and their counterpart from the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

A memorandum on water, signed by the Venezuelan minister for water, Rodolfo Marco Torres, and representatives of the Ministry of Water and Environment of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic.

A memorandum on exemptions from visa requirements, signed by the ministers of foreign affairs of Venezuela, Yván Gil, and of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, Mohamed Salem Ould Salek.

The other cooperation agreements are part of the strengthening of foreign relations between both nations.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

