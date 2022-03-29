Venezuela: Subsidized Gasoline to be Purchased via Patria System

As of April 2, the ability to purchased subsidized gasoline in cash will be eliminated, and Venezuelans will only be able to pay through the BiopagoPDV system, in order to optimize the fuel marketing system and streamline service at gas stations.

“This payment in bolívars, which is currently Bs 0.11 per liter [about 5% of the price of international gasoline], will be made, as of April 2, 2022, in advance, at the time of receiving the allocation of subsidized gasoline,” announced the official outlets of the Patria System, Venezuela’s national identification system. Each owner of a vehicle registered in the Patria system is allocated a monthly quota of 120 liters each month.

Patria subscribers must allocate payment in advance, using their digital wallet with the Patria System, in order to receive subsidized gasoline. The system allows users to have a petro (cryptocurrency) wallet, and wallet for bolívars.

If there is not enough bolívars or petros of balance at the time of receiving the allocation, the Patria System will issue a cash credit. However, this advance will only be carried out if the person does not have a negative balance greater than the amount allowed for cash credit.

“In the case of people who receive a transfer of gasoline from other users or institutions, or an authorization to spend, no payment is required, neither at the time of receiving the transfer, nor at the service station,” according to the Patria System’s statements.

This update will also affect the value of a liter of gasoline in the gasoline quota. After the update, the price that will be reflected will be that of international gasoline. Users will continue to be charged the subsidized rate.

“In this way, it will be considered for the payment of invoices to PDVSA by the service stations that supply subsidized gasoline and use the BiopagoPDV system,” said the official Patria System statement.

