Venezuela’s 17th International Book Fair (FILVEN): Registration Deadline Extended Until October 5

Through the National Book Center (Cenal), Venezuela’s Ministry for Culture (MPPC) extended until October 5 the call for the registration of exhibitors, academic, and literary activities for the 17th International Book Fair of Venezuela (FILVEN), to be held from November 4 to 14, 2021, under the slogan “Read Independence.”

The call is addressed to publishers, distributors, bookstores, companies, or entities related to the book publishing, cultural, or educational sectors, national and international literary agents, and any activity that is linked to the world of books and the publishing sector, which will be able to exhibit their wares.

To register exhibitors, academic and literary activities to be included in the 17th FILVEN program, those interested should fill out the respective forms available at the following links:

In order to protect and preserve the health of the Venezuelan population against COVID-19 and its possible strains, in order to mitigate and eradicate the risks of epidemic, the 17th FILVEN will be held virtually by Cenal’s digital platforms, while a portion of the fair will take place in the Federal Legislative Palace, in Caracas, under corresponding biosafety measures.

The 17th FILVEN will have as its central theme the Bicentennial of the Battle of Carabobo, and pays tribute to the renowned Venezuelan writer and journalist José Vicente Rangel, and the philosopher and historian Vladimir Acosta. The Socialist Republic of Vietnam is welcomed as FILVEN’s Guest Country of Honor this year.

For more information about FILVEN visit www.cenal.gob.ve or follow it on social media: Twitter @FILVEN2021 and @cenal_ve, Instagram @filven2021, Facebook, and on the FILVEN YouTube channel.

Featured image: Banner for the 17th edition of the Venezuelan International Book Fair. Photo courtesy of Cenal.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL