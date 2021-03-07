Sunday, March 7, 2021

Featured image: President Maduro surrounded by Venezuelan soldiers. File photo.
2021 Bolivarian Shield Military Exercises—Images and Videos

This Friday, March 5, the Bolivarian Shield “Supreme Commander Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías 2021” military exercises began, as recently ordered by President Nicolás Maduro.

The deployment of all units of the military components of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), namely, the Bolivarian Army (EB), the Bolivarian Navy (AB), the Bolivarian Military Aviation (AMB), the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) and the Bolivarian Militia (MB) continued on Saturday throughout the national territory by air, sea and land.

Venezuelan Minister for Defense, Vladimir Padrino López, and the head of the Strategic Operational Command, Remigio Ceballos, were in charge of directing this activity together with the heads of each of the five branches of the armed forces.

“The Bolivarian Shield drills aim to increase FANB cohesion, its level of integrity through the territorial defensive system, in addition to specifying the campaign plans, training, and the operation of crews,” explained Padrino López from one of the training sites.

He emphasized that “the victory of the nation is peace, as a country of peace, but we are prepared to defend it. Venezuela is besieged, constantly threatened, and by constitutional mandate, the men and women of the Army are ordered to defend it in civic-military union.”

These exercises are based on the integration of the Territorial Defense System—Strategic Regions of Integral Defense (REDI), Operational Zones of Integral Defense (ZODI) and Areas of Integral Defense (ADI).

For his part, Ceballos reported that the deployment of the entire Venezuelan Army in a civic-military union began on Friday at 6:00 am, and will continue till Sunday, March 7.

