2021 Bolivarian Shield Military Exercises—Images and Videos

This Friday, March 5, the Bolivarian Shield “Supreme Commander Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías 2021” military exercises began, as recently ordered by President Nicolás Maduro.

The deployment of all units of the military components of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), namely, the Bolivarian Army (EB), the Bolivarian Navy (AB), the Bolivarian Military Aviation (AMB), the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) and the Bolivarian Militia (MB) continued on Saturday throughout the national territory by air, sea and land.

Nuestros gloriosos pilotos de combate de la Aviación del @somos_ejercito, ejecutaron ejercicio de tiro empleando los helicópteros de ataque Mi-35M2, demostrando su garra y espíritu de lucha en Defensa de los Llanos Venezolanos.#EscudoBolivariano2021 pic.twitter.com/hlNyqvyNwF — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) March 6, 2021

Venezuelan Minister for Defense, Vladimir Padrino López, and the head of the Strategic Operational Command, Remigio Ceballos, were in charge of directing this activity together with the heads of each of the five branches of the armed forces.

“The Bolivarian Shield drills aim to increase FANB cohesion, its level of integrity through the territorial defensive system, in addition to specifying the campaign plans, training, and the operation of crews,” explained Padrino López from one of the training sites.

RELATED CONTENT: Guyana Launches Another Smear Campaign Against Venezuela (Sukhoi SU-30MK2)

Ejercicio #EscudoBolivariano2021 en honor a mi Comandante Hugo Chávez. Seguimos preparándonos para defender la Patria. Ante el asedio y las amenazas, aquí seguimos de pie ¡NUESTRA VICTORIA ES LA PAZ! pic.twitter.com/dwJUFztp9b — Vladimir Padrino L. (@vladimirpadrino) March 6, 2021

He emphasized that “the victory of the nation is peace, as a country of peace, but we are prepared to defend it. Venezuela is besieged, constantly threatened, and by constitutional mandate, the men and women of the Army are ordered to defend it in civic-military union.”

These exercises are based on the integration of the Territorial Defense System—Strategic Regions of Integral Defense (REDI), Operational Zones of Integral Defense (ZODI) and Areas of Integral Defense (ADI).

#FANBEscudoBolivarianoHugoChavez ¡En los Andes venezolanos!, dirigidos por el #CEOFANB, la @Redi_andes en @ZODI_TACHIRA realizó patrullaje motorizado y pedestre con el empleo de los combatientes de nuestra #FANB y vehículos BTR-80, para ejercer Soberanía sobre nuestro territorio. pic.twitter.com/Lc2i4dlWx7 — ZODI N° 21 TÁCHIRA. (@ZODI_TACHIRA) March 6, 2021

For his part, Ceballos reported that the deployment of the entire Venezuelan Army in a civic-military union began on Friday at 6:00 am, and will continue till Sunday, March 7.

#6MAR 🇻🇪 En el marco del Ejer. #FANBEjercicioHugoChavez2021 por orden del CJ @NicolasMaduro e instrucciones del AJ @CeballosIchaso, MG #REDIOCC supervisa la acción conjunta de la #FANB y los #OSC, para derrotar las amenazas contra nuestra digna Patria. 🇻🇪#EscudoBolivariano2021 pic.twitter.com/NlfogKlJxs — Vigilantes Perennes de la Patria #1 (@REDIOCC2020) March 6, 2021

RELATED CONTENT: Piedad Córdoba: Chávez Played Critical Role in Colombia Peace Accord

🇻🇪#6Mar|| Desde el Sistema Defensivo Territorial, los integrantes de la #FANB nos encontramos desplegados a lo largo y ancho del territorio nacional, para garantizar con las armas de la República nuestro bien más preciado: la INDEPENDENCIA PATRIA. #EscudoBolivariano2021 #7Mar pic.twitter.com/T4OMvzov8g — @ceofanb (@Libertad020) March 6, 2021

🇻🇪 #6Mar || Nuestra #FANB continua el Ejercicio de Acción Conjunta e Integral Escudo Bolivariano Cmdte Supremo Hugo Chávez Frías. Garantizando la Seguridad y la Soberanía de la Nación.

¡Dragones en el aire!#EscudoBolivariano2021 pic.twitter.com/PLPLFbeU0a — DAO AMB (@DAO_AMB) March 6, 2021

#FANBEscudoBolivarianoHugoChávez, dirigidos por el #CEOFANB la @Redi_Capital2 en @zodicap41 ejecutó acción de Defensa Escalonada y en Profundidad en la carretera Caracas-La Guaira, donde la #FANB integrada al pueblo, mostró elevado nivel de patriotismo para el combate #5Mar pic.twitter.com/jPTAoqj7Hy — @ceofanb (@Libertad020) March 6, 2021

La Compañía de Morteros 120mm Cnel. Juan Bautista Cova @Ejb_5205batmort realiza el mantenimiento a sus sistemas de armas para estar prestos ante cualquier amenaza a la Patria

!Leales siempre!#FANBEscudoBolivarianoHugoChavez @NicolasMaduro @vladimirpadrino @dhernandezlarez pic.twitter.com/bLmdBndtGf — Ejército Bolivariano (@somos_ejercito) March 6, 2021

El Ejercito Bolivariano participa en el Ejercicio #FANBEjercicioHugoChavez2021 conjuntamente con la #FANB demostrando el alto poder de fuego con el que cuenta Nuestra Patria@NicolasMaduro@vladimirpadrino@dhernandezlarez pic.twitter.com/WU62PuzqVp — Ejército Bolivariano (@somos_ejercito) March 6, 2021

🇻🇪#5Mar Desde el #CEOFANB estamos llamados a preservar la paz e Independencia Nacional en perfecta unión Cívico-Militar Policial, para derrotar las amenazas contra nuestra Patria, ¡Venceremos! #FANBEscudoBolivarianoHugoChavez #ChavezAhoraYSiempre pic.twitter.com/j6hUQlRnUj — @ceofanb (@Libertad020) March 5, 2021

Featured image: President Maduro with Venezuelan soldiers. File photo.

(La IguanaTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC