21N: Training Process of European Election Experts Begins

A first group of experts from the Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) of the European Union (EU) started their training on the Venezuelan voting system under the auspices of the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE).

It is expected that from Thursday, October 28, the members of the Mission will be deployed throughout Venezuela as part of the start of the electoral campaign that will begin on that day.

“We have taken part in the first observers’ training day for the Venezuela 2021 EU Electoral Observation Mission,” informed the EOM through Twitter. “At the meeting, the head of the mission, Isabel Santos, expressed the importance of observing the electoral process.”

Iniciamos la primera jornada de capacitación de los observadores de la #MOEUE Venezuela 2021 que se desplegarán el 28 de Octubre en los 23 estados del país. En la reunión, la jefa de la misión @isabel_mep comunicó la importancia de observar el proceso electoral. pic.twitter.com/etTyg9bpuM — MOE UE Venezuela 2021 (@MOEUEVenezuela) October 25, 2021

The members of the EU Observation Mission started arriving on Sunday, October 24, after an impasse that had arisen due the unfortunate statements made by EU High Representative for External Relations, Josep Borrell, was considered to have been overcome. Borrell had stated that it would be the EU Mission that would “legitimize or delegitimize” the elections.

It is expected that on November 21, a total of 100 EU experts will be observing the elections in Venezuela.

Isabel Santos, head of the electoral missiom tweeted a few days ago: “Let no one have any doubt that we will fulfill our commitment to observe the electoral process with impartiality, objectivity, independence and non-interference, honoring the administrative agreement signed with the National Electoral Council of Venezuela and our code of conduct.”

Featured image: The EU Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) in training under the auspices of the CNE. Photo: Twitter / @MOEUEVenezuela

