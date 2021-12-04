President Maduro Calls for Joint Effort to Improve Drinking Water Service

On Thursday, December 2, President Nicolás Maduro announced that, in the first semester of 2022, together with the newly elected governors and mayors, his government will commit to a series of maintenance works directed towards optimizing the drinking water services in all of Venezuela’s communities. At an event held at the José Joaquín “Papá” Carrillo Sports Complex, in the state of Miranda, President Maduro declared that “we are going to solve the water issues so that it functions properly, at 100%, without any excuses, without bureaucracy, without indolence.”

The president pointed out the need “to change everything that must be changed for public services to function properly.” He reiterated that the federal government plans to “hand over institutional power to the communes and communal councils, decentralizing and giving it to the people to direct and manage.”

At the swearing in event of Héctor Rodríguez as governor of Miranda, President Maduro insisted on the recovery of electricity, gas and public transport services in order to guarantee a better quality of life for the population.

Likewise, the president highlighted the leading role of Miranda in Venezuela’s economic and industrial development, and called for a joint effort aimed at the recovery of the industrial and productive capacity of the state.

“The first thing I propose is to strengthen our alliance in order to recover [Miranda’s] industrial and productive capacity at 100%, and to also generate well-paid employment, goods and services for the people,” the president stated in his speech.

Featured image: President Maduro gives a speech at the swearing in ceremony of chavista governors. Photo: Presidential Press

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Press

OT/GMS/SC