What Happened to Diesel in Venezuela?

The president of the Permanent Commission for Economy, Finance and National Development of the Venezuelan Assembly, Jesús Faría, explained the diesel shortages affecting millions of Venezuelans.

“There are long lines, entire days that the carriers pass by, waiting for the diesel. This not only generates scarcity and shortages, but also generates cost overruns for the entire production chain.”

The deputy pointed out that the people are aware of the dramatic impacts of the illegal sanctions adopted by the US government against Venezuela. These have impeded the production and export of crude oil, the main source of foreign exchange income and financial resources for the Venezuelan state. This caused the collapse of the economy—”not only the oil economy but the entire economy.”

“In this circumstance and at this juncture we’re observing that there have been long queues for the supply of diesel for vehicles that transport essential goods for the economy and for the population, food of all kinds, supplies, etc.”

Continued attack

Faría stated that the responsibility for this situation rests on the criminal policies of the United States government.

“We have to remember that in November, the outgoing government of Donald Trump prohibited the exchange of Venezuelan crude for diesel, a negotiation and trade scheme that the Venezuelan state had been supporting to guarantee a minimum supply of diesel,” said Faría. “This [diesel] allowed trade to continue in the country, and agricultural production. Agricultural machinery is powered by diesel and electricity generation also has a significant demand for diesel.”

Why doesn’t Venezuela produce diesel?

We have to remember that the economic warfare of the United States government against Venezuela have caused economic damages of about $120 billion. This, in addition to the difficulties posed in obtaining the required parts due to sanctions and blockade, make it impossible for the Bolivarian government to invest in necessary refinery maintenance.

“If you cannot invest for one year, or for two years in the refining industry, the capacity to produce gasoline and diesel deteriorates. That is the case well beyond any complaints of corruption and mismanagement that could be verified in the operation of PDVSA.”

The impact that the Venezuelan people are experiencing as a result of the illegal and arbitrary sanctions of the United States government is dramatic.

The president of the Permanent Commission of Economy, Finance and National Development of the Venezuelan Assembly, Jesús Faría, assured that all Venezuelans “condemn this deliberate action to destabilize the country, bringing great problems and calamities to our people.”

Demonstrations and problems in the food supply chain already visible

Last Friday, March 5, a group of truck drivers blocked one of Venezuela’s main highways, the Autopista Regional del Centro (central regional highway) near Valencia, protesting against the scarcity and rationing of diesel recently implemented by PDVSA authorities. This shortage is added to the long standing and still unresolved problem of insufficient gasoline for conventional vehicles.

This week some markets in Caracas reported a lack of products including cheese and eggs, as a result of the problems with diesel supply. Many experts forecast a chilling scenario if decisions are not taken to correct the crisis—created mostly by US sanctions against PDVSA that began in 2013, and reaching unprecedented levels since 2019.

Featured image: Long lines of trucks waiting to load their tanks with fuel, and adding to the long lines of cars that are still visible all over Venezuela due to the scarcity created by the US blockade.

