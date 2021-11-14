Terrorist Plot Targeting 21N Elections Uncovered

Venezuela’s Minister for Interior Relations, Justice and Peace, Remigio Ceballos, announced on Saturday, November 13 that intelligence services dismantled a terrorist plan that sought to sabotage the regional and municipal elections to be held on November 21.

Ceballos reported that intelligence and citizen security organizations managed to neutralize a terrorist group that was attempting to commit sabotage at the facilities of the National Electoral Council (CNE), at its main warehouse in Mariche, Miranda state. All voting machines are kept in this warehouse, and are currently being distributed all over Venezuela in the final steps before the upcoming regional elections.

“Thanks to the intensive work of the intelligence agencies SEBIN, DGCIM, and the citizen security organs PNB and CICPC, we managed to put an end to this attempt,” Ceballos said.

The minister indicated that the terrorist group that tried to attack the CNE main warehouse is the same one that tried to do so in 2020 when the parliamentary elections were to be held.

RELATED CONTENT: 21N Regional Elections: CNE Extends Deadline for Witness Accreditation

“In the next few days we will have an election,” Minister Ceballos said, “and thanks to the security agencies we managed to neutralize this sabotage attempt. When we did the general review, we saw that it is the same group that tried in 2020 to affect the decisions of the National Assembly.”

Ceballos specified that both terrorist groups share a person in common, in charge of managing and financing, namely William Ricardo Sánchez Ramos, alias “Antorcha,” and who is also a fugitive from justice.

Due to the terrorist plan that sought to sabotage the elections, security agents detained four people who were in the vicinity of the electoral authority’s facilities.

The detainees are identified as: Dimas Alberto González González, alias “Gravedigger,” José Miguel Acuña Justo, Francisco Daniel Moya Hernández, and Keiner Osnaldo Gutiérrez.

These subjects carried explosive material in the form of pipes and fuel, and 95 pamphlets related to the self-proclaimed Operation American Continent 2020.

RELATED CONTENT: 21N Regional Elections: Smear Campaign Activated – EFE Takes the Initiative

🔴El A/J @CeballosIchaso1 afirmó que los detenidos en las inmediaciones del depósito del CNE en Mariches, portaban material explosivo en forma de niple y combustible, así como 95 panfletos relacionados con la autodenominada Operación Continente Americano 2020.#ProtecciónYPaz pic.twitter.com/phO3k8Ssdw — MPPRIJP (@MIJP_Vzla) November 13, 2021

Operation orchestrated from Spain

Remigio Ceballos added that they have information that William Sánchez, the financier and administrator, is in Spain. From this location he directs operations, along with leaders of the Venezuelan right including the fugitives from justice Leopoldo López and Iván Simonovis, who is in the United States.

During the unveiling of the terrorist plot against the CNE, audios of those involved were presented, detailing the actions they would take.

El Vicepresidente Sectorial para la Seguridad Ciudadana y la Paz, A/J @CeballosIchaso1 presentó dos audios entre Wiliam Ricardo Sánchez Ramos, alias "Antorcha", y Dimas Alberto González González, apodado "Sepulturero", donde especifican las acciones planificadas.#ProtecciónYPaz pic.twitter.com/SN4zuSYF2I — MPPRIJP (@MIJP_Vzla) November 13, 2021

“Following instructions from our President Nicolás Maduro, we provide a guarantee of citizen security, a guarantee of peace to the Venezuelan people,” Ceballos said.

Featured image: Commander Remigio Ceballos during a press conference informing on a terrorist plot uncovered by Venezuelan law enforcement agencies. Photo by Twitter/@MPPRIJP.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty WANT MORE? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.